Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille S. Boissonneault. View Sign Obituary

SACO - Lucille S. Boissonneault, 90, of Saco, passed away on Wednesday, Oct.16, 2019 at Avita of Wells.



She was born in Biddeford, on Jan. 26, 1929, a daughter of John and Estelle (Gilbert) Richard. Lucille was a graduate of Biddeford High School.



During her working years, Lucille was employed at Pepperell Mills, Saco Tannery and Pratt & Whitney. Post-retirement, she enjoyed spending winters with her husband, Donald Roger "Lefty", in Florida and summers at their camp on Mousam Lake in Maine.



An advocate of walking for exercise, Lucille was also an avid card-player. A devout Catholic, she devoted many hours praying for family and friends.



Mrs. Boissonneault was predeceased by her husband, Donald Roger (on Oct. 25, 2001), sister, Doris Pomerleau, brother-in-law, Kenneth Cormier and stepson, Donald Boissonneault.



Lucille is survived by two sons, John Bergeron (Sue), Dean Bergeron (Sheila) and her daughter Shirley Daly (Tim). She is also survived by one stepdaughter, Lisa Vadnais (David) and one stepson, Dennis Boissonneault (Laurie). Lucille was blessed with 14 grandchildren and many sweet great-grandchildren.



In addition, she is survived by three siblings, Laurette Donaho (Cecil), Muriel Dallaire (Ted) and Violet Cormier, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Lucille's memorial page or leave an online condolence:







SACO - Lucille S. Boissonneault, 90, of Saco, passed away on Wednesday, Oct.16, 2019 at Avita of Wells.She was born in Biddeford, on Jan. 26, 1929, a daughter of John and Estelle (Gilbert) Richard. Lucille was a graduate of Biddeford High School.During her working years, Lucille was employed at Pepperell Mills, Saco Tannery and Pratt & Whitney. Post-retirement, she enjoyed spending winters with her husband, Donald Roger "Lefty", in Florida and summers at their camp on Mousam Lake in Maine.An advocate of walking for exercise, Lucille was also an avid card-player. A devout Catholic, she devoted many hours praying for family and friends.Mrs. Boissonneault was predeceased by her husband, Donald Roger (on Oct. 25, 2001), sister, Doris Pomerleau, brother-in-law, Kenneth Cormier and stepson, Donald Boissonneault.Lucille is survived by two sons, John Bergeron (Sue), Dean Bergeron (Sheila) and her daughter Shirley Daly (Tim). She is also survived by one stepdaughter, Lisa Vadnais (David) and one stepson, Dennis Boissonneault (Laurie). Lucille was blessed with 14 grandchildren and many sweet great-grandchildren.In addition, she is survived by three siblings, Laurette Donaho (Cecil), Muriel Dallaire (Ted) and Violet Cormier, as well as many nieces and nephews.A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Lucille's memorial page or leave an online condolence: www.cotefuneralhome.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com