Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Anderson Pease. View Sign Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 View Map Graveside service Following Services South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery Obituary

BAR MILLS - Margaret Anderson Pease passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Margaret was born in Hollis, on May 25, 1925, the daughter of Harry and Hattie (Woodman) Anderson. She graduated from Hollis High School and Gorham Normal School (now the University of Southern Maine, Gorham campus). She taught at Buxton High School, before her marriage to George Marshall Pease in 1948. In support of his long career with the telephone company, she relocated her family nine times, in six different states. After he retired, they relocated one last time to Bar Mills.



Margaret took great pride in her extensive flower gardens, especially the roses. She also enjoyed handicrafts of all kinds, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Over the years she submitted many prize-winning entries in floral and handicraft categories at Acton Fair. She also enjoyed tennis, bicycling, and genealogy. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren, and more recently her great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall, who passed away in 2015, after 67 years of marriage, and her brother, Frank. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha and her husband, Jacob Sartz; son, Martin and his wife, Terri; and son, Weston. She leaves three grandchildren, James and his wife, Amber, Alison and her husband, Nicholas, and Hilary and her husband, Kole. She leaves six great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 12-2 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A graveside service will immediately follow at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery. Pastor Ron Sargent will officiate. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website,



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions can be made to:



The Buxton – Hollis Historical Society



PO BOX 34



Buxton, ME 04093







BAR MILLS - Margaret Anderson Pease passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Margaret was born in Hollis, on May 25, 1925, the daughter of Harry and Hattie (Woodman) Anderson. She graduated from Hollis High School and Gorham Normal School (now the University of Southern Maine, Gorham campus). She taught at Buxton High School, before her marriage to George Marshall Pease in 1948. In support of his long career with the telephone company, she relocated her family nine times, in six different states. After he retired, they relocated one last time to Bar Mills.Margaret took great pride in her extensive flower gardens, especially the roses. She also enjoyed handicrafts of all kinds, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Over the years she submitted many prize-winning entries in floral and handicraft categories at Acton Fair. She also enjoyed tennis, bicycling, and genealogy. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren, and more recently her great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall, who passed away in 2015, after 67 years of marriage, and her brother, Frank. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha and her husband, Jacob Sartz; son, Martin and his wife, Terri; and son, Weston. She leaves three grandchildren, James and his wife, Amber, Alison and her husband, Nicholas, and Hilary and her husband, Kole. She leaves six great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 12-2 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A graveside service will immediately follow at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery. Pastor Ron Sargent will officiate. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to:The Buxton – Hollis Historical SocietyPO BOX 34Buxton, ME 04093 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com