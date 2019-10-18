Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Thibault. View Sign Obituary





Mark attended local schools graduating from Lewiston High School in 1973 and held various jobs there after. He struggled with mental health issues; schizophrenia and addiction. He died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia with family at his side.



He was predeceased by his mother and father. Mark is survived by his sisters, Holly Thibault and Ellen Thibault Murphy and her husband, Dan Murphy. He is also survived by his nieces, Carley McQuinn; Mattie Simpson and her husband, Mac, and their daughter, Winslow; Meaghan Thibault Murphy and her husband, Jeremy Keech, and their daughters, Abigael, Willa, and Charlotte Keech.



The family will honor his passing privately at a future time.



If you would like to honor Mark and his life the family asks donations go to:



National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)



52 Water Street



Hallowell, ME 04347







