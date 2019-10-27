Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Valente. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

PORTLAND - Mark Valente, 36, died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 following a short illness. The son of Terry Valente, he was born in Portland on August 2, 1983. He was a member of the final graduating class from the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf in 2003. He was welcomed and supported by his classmates and developed lasting friendships. Mark enjoyed the simple things in life. Sunday's were a special day in the Valente-Crawford Clan, and Mark enjoyed spending time with his Papa and extended family members. It was a day for family members to drop in to visit, eat, watch sports, and just share good times with Grammy and Papa. Mark loved balloons, animals, swimming, long walks, and car rides to multiple adventures with Mama Dog always at his side. Mark touched many peoples' lives, and were all the better for it. He taught many important life lessons such as patience, humor, love, compassion, and trust without knowing he was imparting such wisdom. He had many friends in the Deaf as well as the Intellectual Disability communities. As he matured, he developed a crush on a young lady he met at church. As fate would have it, he moved into a new home next door to her. Their friendship deepened and they visited each other often, going on chaperoned walks together, and attending various community outings, especially a favorite, lunch at McDonalds. Mark will be forever missed by family and friends, and as he journeys on there will be a special place always held for him. Mark only knew love and all he touched were better for it.Mark was predeceased by his Papa Speed, his Grammy Dorothy, and his uncle Neal.He is survived by his mother Terry, his uncles, Steven, Bruce, and David, his aunts, Terri, Debbie, and Ann-Marie. He is also survived by his 11 cousins.A celebration of life service will he held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland.Please visit







PORTLAND - Mark Valente, 36, died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 following a short illness. The son of Terry Valente, he was born in Portland on August 2, 1983. He was a member of the final graduating class from the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf in 2003. He was welcomed and supported by his classmates and developed lasting friendships. Mark enjoyed the simple things in life. Sunday's were a special day in the Valente-Crawford Clan, and Mark enjoyed spending time with his Papa and extended family members. It was a day for family members to drop in to visit, eat, watch sports, and just share good times with Grammy and Papa. Mark loved balloons, animals, swimming, long walks, and car rides to multiple adventures with Mama Dog always at his side. Mark touched many peoples' lives, and were all the better for it. He taught many important life lessons such as patience, humor, love, compassion, and trust without knowing he was imparting such wisdom. He had many friends in the Deaf as well as the Intellectual Disability communities. As he matured, he developed a crush on a young lady he met at church. As fate would have it, he moved into a new home next door to her. Their friendship deepened and they visited each other often, going on chaperoned walks together, and attending various community outings, especially a favorite, lunch at McDonalds. Mark will be forever missed by family and friends, and as he journeys on there will be a special place always held for him. Mark only knew love and all he touched were better for it.Mark was predeceased by his Papa Speed, his Grammy Dorothy, and his uncle Neal.He is survived by his mother Terry, his uncles, Steven, Bruce, and David, his aunts, Terri, Debbie, and Ann-Marie. He is also survived by his 11 cousins.A celebration of life service will he held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland.Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Mark's tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mark's memory to the:Special Olympicsof Maine125 John Roberts Rd. #5 South Portland ME 04106 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com