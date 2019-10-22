Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Highland Avenue Cemetery South Portland , IL View Map Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Marlene Ann Link, 80, of South Portland, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, in Gorham, Maine.



Marlene was born in South Portland to Flora and David Upton on April 26, 1939. After graduating from South Portland High School, she married Amos Link on June 21, 1958, in South Portland. After more than 20 years at Barber Foods, she retired from the position of Assistant Director of Human Resources. She and Amos retired to Florida where she lived out a lifelong dream by working for six years in the costume department at Walt Disney World.



Marlene, the pretty one, as she liked to call herself, enjoyed spending time with her family above all else. She was well known for the countless hours she spent cheering from the sidelines of baseball/softball fields around the area. She and Amos enjoyed camping and driving around the country in their RV. She liked to refer to this as being "On the Road Again".



Marlene was preceded in death by the love of her life, Amos Link, all of her siblings and her oldest grandson, Joseph Link.



Marlene is survived by her six children: David Link and his wife Georgette of Falmouth, Angela Link of Old Orchard Beach, Joseph Link of South Portland, Cheryl Ouellette and her partner Eric Grimes of South Portland, Stephen Link and his wife Kate of South Portland and Jennifer Link and her partner Ronald Blankenship of Falmouth. She will also live on in the hearts of her 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, as well as a very large extended family.



Visitation hours will be at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, on Friday, October 25, from 1-3 p.m., followed directly by a service and reception. The reception will be at the Hobbs Hospitality Center, adjacent to the funeral home. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 26, at 10 a.m., in the Highland Avenue Cemetery in South Portland.



The Link family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the health care providers at Gorham House for their much appreciated care over the past few months.



Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her memory.







SOUTH PORTLAND - Marlene Ann Link, 80, of South Portland, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, in Gorham, Maine.Marlene was born in South Portland to Flora and David Upton on April 26, 1939. After graduating from South Portland High School, she married Amos Link on June 21, 1958, in South Portland. After more than 20 years at Barber Foods, she retired from the position of Assistant Director of Human Resources. She and Amos retired to Florida where she lived out a lifelong dream by working for six years in the costume department at Walt Disney World.Marlene, the pretty one, as she liked to call herself, enjoyed spending time with her family above all else. She was well known for the countless hours she spent cheering from the sidelines of baseball/softball fields around the area. She and Amos enjoyed camping and driving around the country in their RV. She liked to refer to this as being "On the Road Again".Marlene was preceded in death by the love of her life, Amos Link, all of her siblings and her oldest grandson, Joseph Link.Marlene is survived by her six children: David Link and his wife Georgette of Falmouth, Angela Link of Old Orchard Beach, Joseph Link of South Portland, Cheryl Ouellette and her partner Eric Grimes of South Portland, Stephen Link and his wife Kate of South Portland and Jennifer Link and her partner Ronald Blankenship of Falmouth. She will also live on in the hearts of her 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, as well as a very large extended family.Visitation hours will be at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, on Friday, October 25, from 1-3 p.m., followed directly by a service and reception. The reception will be at the Hobbs Hospitality Center, adjacent to the funeral home. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 26, at 10 a.m., in the Highland Avenue Cemetery in South Portland.The Link family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the health care providers at Gorham House for their much appreciated care over the past few months.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her memory. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations