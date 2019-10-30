Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Keene. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 65 Mellen St Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Mary Keene, 62, passed away surrounded by her family in her home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. She was born on Oct. 20, 1957 to Charles and Sharon (Cole) Jones of Falmouth. She was the second oldest of five children.



She was a smart and precocious child who was known for being good at putting puzzles together. Her father was a lobsterman and she had many fond memories of helping him on his boat in the summers. She went to Falmouth High School and then graduated from USM with a bachelor's degree in theater. It was during college that she met the love of her life, Jerry Keene. She loved him almost immediately. They loved to listen to music and watch movies together. They were married in 1978 and they stayed loyally together for the rest of her life. She and Jerry raised two daughters, Sarah Green of Portland, and Abigail Wright of Red Bank, N.J. She was a wonderful mother, loving and generous. Mary helped run a group home for people with disabilities for over 30 years. She was loved by the clients at the home. She helped many people over the years. She was a mother figure to several clients who loved her deeply.



Mary was an expert chess player. She also liked sewing, rock tumbling, gardening, and fishing.



Mary loved God and her church, Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Portland. She always said that she felt like it gave her a place to belong and be part of something bigger than herself. She loved all children with all her heart, especially her grandchildren, Emily, Chloe, Owen, Elijah, and Liam. It was her greatest joy to watch them grow and try to teach them valuable life lessons. She truly loved spending time with them.



Her beloved father, Charles Jones passed in 2004, and it is our sincerest hope that their spirits are together.



She is survived by her husband; her daughters; her grandchildren; her mother; and her four siblings, Deeba Noyes, Becky Burns, Lesley Jones, and Charles Jones.



Thank you, Mary, for being such a wonderful person. We will miss you always and keep your memory alive. With God's love we pray that our souls will be with yours someday. We love you Mom.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen St., Portland. Interment will follow at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home.



