Service Information
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland , ME 04106
(207)-773-6511
Visitation
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland , ME 04106
Prayer Service
6:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland , ME 04106
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
492 Ocean Avenue
Portland , ME
Obituary

PORTLAND - Sr. Mary Thaddene Barnes R.S.M. (Patricia Mary), a Sister of Mercy of the Americas, died on Oct. 24, 2019, at The Cedars, with her family and Sisters by her side. Born in Portland on Dec. 11, 1935, she was the daughter of Dora Mary Walker and Everett Ross Barnes.



She entered the Sisters of Mercy, from St. Joseph's Parish, Portland, after graduation from Cathedral High School, 1953. Sr. Mary Thaddene began her studies in higher education at the College of Our Lady of Mercy on Walton St., forerunner of St. Joseph's College, Standish. She earned both a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Bachelor of Art, majoring in English.



Sr. Mary Thaddene ministered in the field of education, teaching in parochial elementary schools from Portland to Houlton, including her own home parish school, St. Joseph's. Her experiences have included most grades as well as junior high. Possessing an aptitude in the field of Art, she pursued formal training at the University of Southern Maine where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts. Sr. Mary Thaddene also continued taking courses at the Maine College of Art. She then began teaching Art at Catherine McAuley High School, Portland where she also worked in the Library. Over the years, she contributed her artistic talent to her religious community in a variety of ways.



Sr. Mary Thaddene was a woman of many talents which she generously gave whenever needed. She used her organizational gifts at the Motherhouse as assistant local superior for several years. Whether she was on switchboard or dealing with the Sisters needs, she was always gracious, kind and a good listener. Sr. Mary Thaddene had a wonderful sense of history and it was this gift that assisted Sr. Mary Raymond Higgins in the writing of the community's history entitled, For Love of Mercy. She also worked in the Archives of the Motherhouse and in Communications and Development. Sr. Mary Thaddene worked quietly and faithfully, living her motto, Love repays love. With a twinkle in her eye, she would share her dry sense of humor with family and friends.



In addition to her parents; Sr. Mary Thaddene was predeceased by her dear nephew Joel Barnes; as well as her brother-in-law, Anthony Mancini.



Sr. Mary Thaddene is survived by her sisters, Anne Young and her husband, James, Piedmont, S.C. and Jane Mancini, Falmouth, her brothers, Joel Barnes and his wife Lacey, Portland and Michael Barnes and his wife, Deborah, Old Orchard Beach. She is also survived by nieces, nephews; cousins and her Sisters in the Mercy Community.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2-6 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. Prayer Service at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct.28, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Sister Mary Thaddene Barnes' memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



Sr. M. Thaddene's family and the Sisters of Mercy are most grateful for the loving and compassionate care she received from all at Frances Warde Convent and most recently at The Cedars.



In lieu of flowers,



donations in



Sr. Mary Thaddene's



memory may be made to:



Sisters of Mercy



966 Riverside St.



Portland, ME 04103







