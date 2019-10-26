Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Guy Reny. View Sign Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Matthew Guy Reny, 52, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Oct. 22, 2019. Matt was born in Lewiston on June 2, 1967, the son of Paul and Janine (Simard) Reny.



Matt grew up in South Portland with his family as the youngest of nine children. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1986, and joined the military serving two years in the Army. Matt was always a dedicated employee and hard worker. He had worked for Glidden Roofing Company for 20 years with his most recent role as project manager. Matt was a devoted father and grandfather, caring son and loving brother, and supportive friend.



Matt is survived by his mother Janine Reny; his three children, Brittney Moore, Ally Reny and Logan Reny; and his granddaughter, Callie Innis. He is also survived by his eight siblings and their spouses Marc (Cathy), Gail Mulkerin, Mary Lynne (John) Sullivan, Kevin (Michelle), James (Denise), Laurie (Michael) Phillips, Marcia Fleury, and Peter (Carolyn). Matt was predeceased by his father, Paul Reny.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 4 p.m.



A reception will follow at Hobbs immediately after the service.



The full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matt's honor to one of the following non-profit organizations:



Milestone Recovery Center or: Animal Welfare Society







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Matthew Guy Reny, 52, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Oct. 22, 2019. Matt was born in Lewiston on June 2, 1967, the son of Paul and Janine (Simard) Reny.Matt grew up in South Portland with his family as the youngest of nine children. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1986, and joined the military serving two years in the Army. Matt was always a dedicated employee and hard worker. He had worked for Glidden Roofing Company for 20 years with his most recent role as project manager. Matt was a devoted father and grandfather, caring son and loving brother, and supportive friend.Matt is survived by his mother Janine Reny; his three children, Brittney Moore, Ally Reny and Logan Reny; and his granddaughter, Callie Innis. He is also survived by his eight siblings and their spouses Marc (Cathy), Gail Mulkerin, Mary Lynne (John) Sullivan, Kevin (Michelle), James (Denise), Laurie (Michael) Phillips, Marcia Fleury, and Peter (Carolyn). Matt was predeceased by his father, Paul Reny.Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 4 p.m.A reception will follow at Hobbs immediately after the service.The full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matt's honor to one of the following non-profit organizations:Milestone Recovery Center or: Animal Welfare Society Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com