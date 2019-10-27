Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

DENMARK - Michael Anthony Tanerillo, 66, of Denmark, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Diane Lorraine (Gignac) Tanerillo. They were childhood sweethearts and shared 36 years of marriage together.



Michael was born in Portland on Sept. 2, 1953. He was the son of Sebato Anthony Tanerillo and Ann Cinderella Ricci. He was baptized at St. Peter's Church in Portland and was a choir boy during grammar school at Cathedral in Portland. He attended Portland High School and graduated in 1971. He was employed as a welder with Cianbro during his younger years and later retiring with the State of Maine as an Engineering Technician III with the Department of Transportation.



Growing up in the City of Portland in the close-knit neighborhood of Munjoy Hill, Michael was surrounded and adored by many friends and family members. Later moving to Windham, he was a devoted husband to Diane and loving father to Christopher and Amanda. Over the years, he enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing with his son and friends, playing racquetball and working in the yard. In keeping with his love of nature and privacy, they later moved to the countryside of Denmark to live quietly on the Saco river. When Michael was not working inspecting bridges for the State, you could find him working in his yard or playing with his beloved pets. Riding his Harley on a beautiful Maine day was a favorite pass time. Recently retiring and heading off to Bradenton, Fla. for the winters, Michael and Diane would spend their time kayaking and playing pickle ball or spending the afternoon on the beach. Michael will be remembered for his kindness and big heart and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Tanerillo; son, Christopher Tanerillo, daughter, Amanda and husband Shawn McPherson; grandchildren, Chase and Blake McPherson; his father Sebato and wife Sharon Tanerillo; sister, Carole Tanerillo; and niece Charmain Piacitelli. He was predeceased by his brother, James Tanerillo; mother, Ann and husband Roy Guimond.



There will be a celebration of life service on Tuesday Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home located at 199 Woodford St., Portland. Committal service will be at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.



You may offer your condolences or share your memories of Michael at



In keeping with Michael's love of animals,



memorial donations



may be made to the:



Harvest Hills



Animal Shelter



1389 Bridgton Rd.



Fryeburg, ME 04037







