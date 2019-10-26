Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Louise (Johnson) Hall. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

PORTLAND - Muriel Louise (Johnson) Hall passed away on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. She passed away peacefully in her home with her daughter Flo, sister Celia, granddaughters Jessica, Bobbi-Jo, and Karen, and nephew-caregiver George by her side. She was born in Roque Bluffs, Maine on June 4, 1933, the tenth child of Wyman A. and Winnie B. Johnson. She was raised by Harlan P. and Margaret C. Johnson. Muriel graduated from Machias High School in June 1951. She belonged to Roque Bluffs Grange, Rainbow girls and Senior Girls Scouts. She was married to Oscar E. Hall Jr. (Bud) and they celebrated 50-year anniversary before his passing.Her work history is too great to list all, but the most important: William B Talbot, Esq, Fairchild Semiconductor, New England Pet Supply, Jacob Aggar, Esq, Richard Hewes, Esq., Rockwood Systems, and for over 12 years Rufus Deering Lumber Co, and volunteer driver for RTP. She was predeceased by all her parents; husband, Bud; sons, Eugene, Robert, and Harlan, daughter, Marlene. She is survived by daughter Florence Hall and son Steven of Portland, son Charles (Phillip) Hilton IV and his wife Robyn of Limington, and son Herbert Pinkham Jr. from South Portland; 15 grandchildren; and many great and great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her sister, Celia Sapia of Rockville, Conn. A memorial will be held Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the American Legion, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook.Burial will be at Calvary in spring of 2020. To view Muriel's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit,







PORTLAND - Muriel Louise (Johnson) Hall passed away on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. She passed away peacefully in her home with her daughter Flo, sister Celia, granddaughters Jessica, Bobbi-Jo, and Karen, and nephew-caregiver George by her side. She was born in Roque Bluffs, Maine on June 4, 1933, the tenth child of Wyman A. and Winnie B. Johnson. She was raised by Harlan P. and Margaret C. Johnson. Muriel graduated from Machias High School in June 1951. She belonged to Roque Bluffs Grange, Rainbow girls and Senior Girls Scouts. She was married to Oscar E. Hall Jr. (Bud) and they celebrated 50-year anniversary before his passing.Her work history is too great to list all, but the most important: William B Talbot, Esq, Fairchild Semiconductor, New England Pet Supply, Jacob Aggar, Esq, Richard Hewes, Esq., Rockwood Systems, and for over 12 years Rufus Deering Lumber Co, and volunteer driver for RTP. She was predeceased by all her parents; husband, Bud; sons, Eugene, Robert, and Harlan, daughter, Marlene. She is survived by daughter Florence Hall and son Steven of Portland, son Charles (Phillip) Hilton IV and his wife Robyn of Limington, and son Herbert Pinkham Jr. from South Portland; 15 grandchildren; and many great and great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her sister, Celia Sapia of Rockville, Conn. A memorial will be held Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the American Legion, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook.Burial will be at Calvary in spring of 2020. To view Muriel's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com In her memory,donations may be made toa Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations