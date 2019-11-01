Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle E. (Dingley) Perkins. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 (207)-627-4538 Obituary

WINDHAM - Myrtle E. (Dingley) Perkins, 91, of Sumner, left us on Oct. 29, 2019, at the Ledgewood Manor, to meet her maker and catch up with her late husband, Howard.



She was born at Casco, Maine, on Sept. 3, 1928, to Raymond Earl and Lillian (Spaulding) Dingley, and attended local schools.



Myrtle married Howard W. Perkins Sr., Oct. 25, 1950. Howard died in 2013.



A very hard-working person, who loved her family and friends. She learned to wait on tables at Howard Johnson's at Naples in her early years. Later on, she worked as a waitress at the Old Country Way Restaurant, South Paris for 18 years. She also picked and packed apples for 25 years at Wesso Orchards, West Paris. These last few years, at Ledgewood Manor, she entertained he compatriots with stories and her early adventures. Life is short folks, live it well.



She leaves behind a son, Dean Perkins and friend, Chuck Woodsome, of Rye, N.H.; a daughter, Leona Crooker of Mechanic Falls; a stepson, Howard Perkins Jr., Fryeburg; grandsons, Dennis Crooker Sr. of Gray, Stephen and Norma Crooker of N.C., William Knight of Maine; two granddaughters. She leaves many great and great-great grandchildren; a sister; two brothers; a family friend, Veikko Piirainen.



Myrtle was predeceased by her parents; several sisters; a brother; a half-brother; sons, Franklin Knight in 2007 and Billy Knight in 1961.



Family wishes to thank Ledgewood Manor in Windham for the very nice care of Myrtle. She always was her own person and the people employed at Ledgewood allowed her to be herself. They loved her and her stories of early years and adventures. They embraced her as if she were their very own grandmother. We thank them.



At Myrtle's request, there will be no services and interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco. Fond memories and stories of Myrtle may be shared with her family and friends at







WINDHAM - Myrtle E. (Dingley) Perkins, 91, of Sumner, left us on Oct. 29, 2019, at the Ledgewood Manor, to meet her maker and catch up with her late husband, Howard.She was born at Casco, Maine, on Sept. 3, 1928, to Raymond Earl and Lillian (Spaulding) Dingley, and attended local schools.Myrtle married Howard W. Perkins Sr., Oct. 25, 1950. Howard died in 2013.A very hard-working person, who loved her family and friends. She learned to wait on tables at Howard Johnson's at Naples in her early years. Later on, she worked as a waitress at the Old Country Way Restaurant, South Paris for 18 years. She also picked and packed apples for 25 years at Wesso Orchards, West Paris. These last few years, at Ledgewood Manor, she entertained he compatriots with stories and her early adventures. Life is short folks, live it well.She leaves behind a son, Dean Perkins and friend, Chuck Woodsome, of Rye, N.H.; a daughter, Leona Crooker of Mechanic Falls; a stepson, Howard Perkins Jr., Fryeburg; grandsons, Dennis Crooker Sr. of Gray, Stephen and Norma Crooker of N.C., William Knight of Maine; two granddaughters. She leaves many great and great-great grandchildren; a sister; two brothers; a family friend, Veikko Piirainen.Myrtle was predeceased by her parents; several sisters; a brother; a half-brother; sons, Franklin Knight in 2007 and Billy Knight in 1961.Family wishes to thank Ledgewood Manor in Windham for the very nice care of Myrtle. She always was her own person and the people employed at Ledgewood allowed her to be herself. They loved her and her stories of early years and adventures. They embraced her as if she were their very own grandmother. We thank them.At Myrtle's request, there will be no services and interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco. Fond memories and stories of Myrtle may be shared with her family and friends at www.hallfuneralhome.net Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com