SACO - Nelson passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. He was born to Robert and Ellen (Lovejoy) Bean March 18, 1959 in Portland.



He attended Portland schools and graduated from Chevrus High school. He dedicated his life to working to provide for his family, the last 20+ years at General Courier.



He enjoyed things like playing softball, pool, and darts. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, watching movies,and taking part in sports rivalries with his brothers-in-law, being he was a Yankees and Steelers fan in New England. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading. He loved being a family man, cooking meals and making everyone laugh.



Nelson enjoyed most his time spent with Anna, his wife of 38 years. They were born just days apart, spent time together in the nursery, to reunite in their early 20's and raise their children together.



Nelson was predeceased by his parents Robert and Ellen; and granddaughter Kiara. He is survived by wife Anna; their three children Jonathan, Mandy, and Melissa; grandchildren Crystal, Britney, Jonathan, Scotty, Taylor, Dominic, Alexia, Tayanah, Luis and Manuel; siblings Robert and wife Jan, Faith, Karen and husband Rick, Kenneth and wife Brenda; as well as many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday Oct. 27, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the American Legion on 300 Conant St., Westbrook, off of Route 25.







