CUMBERLAND FORESIDE - Norman F. Kirchner, 91, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019 at The Mooring in Cumberland Foreside with his children by his bedside.



He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. to Otto F. and Edna L. Kirchner. He attended Buffalo Technical High School and graduated from Cornell University in 1951 with a Bachelors of Civil Engineering. He was inducted into the honorary societies of Tau Beta Pi and Chi Epsilon. He served his country in the ROTC at Cornell and after graduation in the Air Force Reserve.



His first job was as a junior structural engineer with McKaig Engineering, a noted Buffalo engineering firm. When he became registered as a Professional Engineer in New York State, he opened his own consulting firm, Kirchner & Davis in Williamsville, N.Y., where he worked the remainder of his career as a Civil/Structural Engineer. His projects were many and varied, including schools, light industrial and commercial facilities, banks and at the end of his career, the Performing Arts Center for the University of Buffalo. He was an active member in the American Society of Civil Engineers and the National Society for Professional



Engineers.



He married Carol H. Kirchner (nee Munz) in 1952 and they were married for 58 years. He was a member of Amherst Lutheran Church and in his later life, Saint John's Lutheran Church in Williamsville, N.Y. where he served as an usher and member of various church committees.



He was also very active as a member of the Clarence Senior Center, serving on the Board of Directors for many years. He enjoyed card playing (bridge), golfing, dancing and socializing with friends. Later in life, he moved to Maine to be closer to his children.



He was predeceased by his wife Carol; and is survived by his children Phillip N. Kirchner of Yarmouth, and Pamela JK Evans of Marblehead, Mass.; four grandchildren, Megan Bishop, Kelly Kirchner, Daniel Evans, and Matthew Evans; and two great grandchildren, Kailey Bishop and Connor Bishop.



He will be remembered as a kind, patient, loyal and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.



A memorial service in Williamsville, N.Y. and commitment at St. Johns Cemetery in Buffalo is planned for later in the fall.







