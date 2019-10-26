Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Emerson. View Sign Service Information Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home 36 Portland Avenue Old Orchard Beach , ME 04064 (207)-934-2698 Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Patricia Ann Emerson, 60, of Melvin Avenue, passed away Wednesday at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Worcester, Mass. Dec. 7, 1958, the daughter of Russell and Phyllis Chamberlain Whitney. She graduated from Deering High School in 1977.



She and her family have been residents of Old Orchard Beach in the early 1990's. Patricia enjoyed watching TV shows and playing Candy Crush. She loved watching her fur grandchildren playing and acting goofy as she watched Nascar Racing. Tony Stewart is her favorite driver. She was also a big fan of candlepin bowling at Vacationland in Saco.



She is predeceased by her first husband Roger Emerson and her mother and father.



She is survived by her husband David Emerson of Old Orchard Beach; two children Brandon Emerson and Stefannie Emerson both of Old Orchard Beach; a sister Sandra Page of Old Orchard Beach; a nephew Michael Page; two grandchildren, who she loved dearly, Spencer and Marissa Burnham; three fur grandchildren Rodgers, Leia and Khloe; and a fur nephew Shadow.



A private graveside service will be held at Murch Cemetery in Casco.



Arrangements are by Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, Portland Ave, Old Orchard Beach.



For those wishing to post condolences please go to



For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider:



Pittie Posse Rescue



and Sanctuary



4 Scammon St.



Suite 19-324



Saco, ME 04072



www.pittieposserescue.com







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Patricia Ann Emerson, 60, of Melvin Avenue, passed away Wednesday at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Worcester, Mass. Dec. 7, 1958, the daughter of Russell and Phyllis Chamberlain Whitney. She graduated from Deering High School in 1977.She and her family have been residents of Old Orchard Beach in the early 1990's. Patricia enjoyed watching TV shows and playing Candy Crush. She loved watching her fur grandchildren playing and acting goofy as she watched Nascar Racing. Tony Stewart is her favorite driver. She was also a big fan of candlepin bowling at Vacationland in Saco.She is predeceased by her first husband Roger Emerson and her mother and father.She is survived by her husband David Emerson of Old Orchard Beach; two children Brandon Emerson and Stefannie Emerson both of Old Orchard Beach; a sister Sandra Page of Old Orchard Beach; a nephew Michael Page; two grandchildren, who she loved dearly, Spencer and Marissa Burnham; three fur grandchildren Rodgers, Leia and Khloe; and a fur nephew Shadow.A private graveside service will be held at Murch Cemetery in Casco.Arrangements are by Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, Portland Ave, Old Orchard Beach.For those wishing to post condolences please go to www.oobfh.com For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider:Pittie Posse Rescueand Sanctuary4 Scammon St.Suite 19-324Saco, ME 04072 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com