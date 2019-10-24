Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia C. Piper. View Sign Service Information Weston-Chandler Funeral Home 26 West Dwinal Street Mechanic Falls , ME 04256 (207)-345-5691 Obituary

LEWISTON - Patricia C. Piper, 68, passed away after a long illness on Oct. 22, 2019, with her family at her side.She was born on August 22, 1951 in Lewiston, the daughter of Edmund and Gladys Piper. She was a resident of Old Orchard Beach for over 45 yearsPatricia graduated from Dixfield High School in 1969. Throughout the years, Patricia had have variety of careers. She was as a traveling photographer for Jones and Presnell, worked in the office at Shape CD Company, and most recently, Portland Plastic Pipe Company in South Portland.Patricia embraced life and had many varied interests, she loved exploring her ancestry and many different cultures. Patricia was a member and volunteer of the St Andrews Scottish Society and volunteered and attended many New England Highland games every year. She loved animals and showed it through volunteering at several Southern Maine animal shelters.Patricia also found great interest and found true friends with members of the Golden Paugusesett Indian Nation and was eventually adopted by Chief Big Eagle Aurelius H Piper as a member of the tribe and given the name Morning Rain-. She enjoyed camping and nature and she enjoyed traveling across country and also to Scotland, Ireland, Bermuda and China. She loved the outdoors and attending Pow Wows. She also enjoyed framing her own photography, knitting and attending concerts of many genres.Patricia loved spending time with her family, friends, and especially loved her tea cup poodles, Cynthia and Ivy and her cats. Patricia was a free spirit and left a lasting impression on anyone she met. She is survived by three sisters, Bernice and her husband, Arnold Child, Edna Beaudette and Donna Labbe; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Alex and Sherry from Beacon Hospice.She was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Parker and Sally Paine and one brother, Sherman Piper; and her parents. Funeral services will be held on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls at 1 p.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared with her family at







