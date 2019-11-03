Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick J. Bellino. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Celebration of Life 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Irish Heritage Center 34 Gray St. Portland , ME View Map Obituary

STANDISH - Patrick J. Bellino, 64, died Oct. 31, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a nearly year-long battle with Metastatic Lung Cancer. He had many of his family and friends at his bedside throughout his time at Gosnell. Patrick was a well-known, well-loved handyman for two decades whose clients often became very close friends. His services often extended to being present for and helping through the loss of a loved one. He was known as caring and giving of himself. He included many people in his regular "potluck soirees"; friends and family came together for good food, good conversations, and great laughs. Pat was the center of the gathering and he brought many "long-lost" relatives together again with his local family. He will be missed by so many who he helped, mentored, supported, and loved. Patrick is predeceased by his parents, Frank "Chi Chi" Bellino and Ursalina "Lena" Difilippo Bellino; and his very special friend, Robert MacFarlane (Uncle Bob to the family). He leaves behind his brother, Francis Bellino and wife, Joanne (Paris) Bellino, his sister, Rosalie Jordan and husband, Michael Jordan, his sister, Lenora Higgins and husband, Fred Higgins, and his sister, Ursula Thomas (of Panama City, Fla.). Patrick also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, second cousins, and a large network of friends across the country. The family wishes to extend special thanks to those who provided care for Patrick in his final months and days: to Ginn Bellino and David Feeney who also adopted Pat's faithful dog, Brownie; to Wally Schroeder, to Mary Jo and David Densmore, and to many others who assisted him through this very difficult time; to the staff of New England Cancer Specialists who provided him with excellent care and support; and finally, but not least, to the staff of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House who provided excellent care with respect, compassion, and empathy. Visitation for Patrick will be 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. Following visitation, a celebration of his life will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. To express condolences, and to participate in Pat's online tribute, visit







STANDISH - Patrick J. Bellino, 64, died Oct. 31, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a nearly year-long battle with Metastatic Lung Cancer. He had many of his family and friends at his bedside throughout his time at Gosnell. Patrick was a well-known, well-loved handyman for two decades whose clients often became very close friends. His services often extended to being present for and helping through the loss of a loved one. He was known as caring and giving of himself. He included many people in his regular "potluck soirees"; friends and family came together for good food, good conversations, and great laughs. Pat was the center of the gathering and he brought many "long-lost" relatives together again with his local family. He will be missed by so many who he helped, mentored, supported, and loved. Patrick is predeceased by his parents, Frank "Chi Chi" Bellino and Ursalina "Lena" Difilippo Bellino; and his very special friend, Robert MacFarlane (Uncle Bob to the family). He leaves behind his brother, Francis Bellino and wife, Joanne (Paris) Bellino, his sister, Rosalie Jordan and husband, Michael Jordan, his sister, Lenora Higgins and husband, Fred Higgins, and his sister, Ursula Thomas (of Panama City, Fla.). Patrick also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, second cousins, and a large network of friends across the country. The family wishes to extend special thanks to those who provided care for Patrick in his final months and days: to Ginn Bellino and David Feeney who also adopted Pat's faithful dog, Brownie; to Wally Schroeder, to Mary Jo and David Densmore, and to many others who assisted him through this very difficult time; to the staff of New England Cancer Specialists who provided him with excellent care and support; and finally, but not least, to the staff of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House who provided excellent care with respect, compassion, and empathy. Visitation for Patrick will be 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. Following visitation, a celebration of his life will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. To express condolences, and to participate in Pat's online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Southern Maine/Gosnell or to the Maine Lab Rescue,where Pat and Brownie found each other. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com