Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Paulette D. Oliver, 70, of Biddeford, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Falmouth by the Sea Nursing Home. She was born June 9, 1949, in Biddeford, the daughter of Rene and Therese Descoteaux. Paulette was educated locally and graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1967.



She had been an active member of St. Margaret's Church, teaching CCD there for 30 years and serving as co-chairman of the Church Life Committee. She had been the recipient of the Knights of Columbus Family of the Year Award in 1990.



The sky is a little less bright tonight as it has lost a shining star. Paulette has gone to heaven to be with her one true love, Richard Oliver. Paulette was never one to be outdone. This was shown in the adoption of her six sons and the four other children she took in over the years. She was not just a mother to these children, she was also a band mother an athlete's mother and a youth ministry mother. There was not a team or group that failed to have a spaghetti feast or breakfast in her home. She loved to watch her children perform in band shows, track meets, and baseball and football games over the years. Paulette was loved by her Knights of Columbus family. Paulette and Dick provided many years of service to the Knights. This was always done with a smile and laughter. No one could ever say they went hungry after a weekend away with Paulette. She loved to cook and bake and would share any recipe. Paulette was never computer savvy, but she had Dick for that. You always knew it was Thursday if you saw her out with her three musketeers. These ladies met every week for years and she will be missed by her crew. Paulette will be missed by friends and family alike and she had plenty of both. We know she is at peace with the Lord and her husband, finally free from pain. She is survived by her children, Raymond, Ronald, Michael, Cliff and Richard Oliver, Mikembe Kendrix and Donald Plumber, Ladonna White, Tanya Rich, Danielle Campbell and sisters, Diane and Joann.



There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.



Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.







