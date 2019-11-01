Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter H. Burr Sr.. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary

CUMBERLAND - Peter H. Burr Sr., 80, passed away surrounded by his family on Oct. 30, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer.



He was born in Yarmouth, Maine, on Aug. 20, 1939, the son of Harlton F. Burr and Christine (Larson) Burr. After living in Hingham, Mass., the family returned to Maine and Peter graduated from Greely Institute in 1957. He met Thalia Christina Lewis at Greely and they married in May, 1959.



Peter was devoted to his family, the Boy Scouts of America and Tuttle Road United Methodist Church. He earned his Eagle Scout recognition while in high school, like his father and grandfather before him. He was in the Order of the Arrow, in 1983, he was given the Silver Beaver Award for Distinguished Service, and in 1987 was awarded the Cross and Flame Award from the United Methodist Church for his service to the Boy Scouts of America.



At church, he was a committed member of the congregation and trustee, he also played in the bell choir and sang in the choir.



Peter had a talent for diagnosing and repairing vehicles of all makes, models and vintages. He had his own business, Pete's Auto Service, and he enjoyed being a consultant on mechanical challenges in his later years.



His favorite hobby was building model trains, and the basement at his home always had a new rail car, hotel, woodshed or other project under construction.



Peter was proud of his support of American Red Cross blood drives; he kept careful notes on his donations and was just short of 20 gallons at the time of his passing.



Peter leaves his loving wife of 60 years, Thalia Christina; children, Peter, Ellen (Scott Meiklejohn), Daniel (Wendy), Jonathan (Roberta), Thomas (Lynne), Christopher (Melissa), 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, his brother, David (Hazel), brother-in-law, Warren Lewis (Claudette), sister-in-law, Decma Bair, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Family, friends and others whose lives Peter touched are invited to visiting hours at the Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, from 4-7 p.m., Monday Nov. 4, 2019. Memorial service will be held at Tuttle Road United Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 5, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to



Tuttle Road United Methodist Church,



or the Pine Tree Council of the Boy Scout of America



146 Plains Road



Raymond, ME 04071







