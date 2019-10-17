Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Abram Chapman. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Obituary

LEWISTON - Ralph Abram Chapman, 53, passed away Oct. 9, 2019. Born July 24, 1966 in Bangor, he was the son of Dorothy McKenney Chapman and the late Professor Emeritus Ben Roberts Chapman of Sebago Lake.



Ralph was a 1985 graduate of Orono High School and attended the University of Maine at Augusta for music. He spent his summers growing up at Sebago Lake, where he was an excellent water skier and enjoyed many hours on the water in his outboard motor boat called the Harbor Master. Ralph was a talented drummer; playing the tri-toms in the Orono High School marching and pep bands, percussion in the concert band and orchestra, drum set for the Orono High School jazz band, and several other bands after high school.



Ralph was a prolific writer and wrote a humorous weekly column for the Orono High School newspaper under the pen name "Dr. Drums". Growing up he was an active member of the Orono United Methodist Church, its high school youth group and their summer music camp at Mechuwana.



He will be remembered for his sense of humor, making his friends, family and those around him laugh. Ralph lived and worked in southern Maine after school. He was an avid rail buff, known by the handle "Night Owl" and could often be found at a train crossing to watch the scheduled passing. Ralph had a gentle soul and love of animals, this was forever displayed by his dedicated care of his beloved kitties.



Ralph is survived by his mother, Dorothy Nancy McKenney Chapman; sister, Nancy Louise Chapman; and nephew, Chapman McKenney Hall.



Services for Ralph are private. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in Ralph's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to



United Methodist Church Camp Mechuwana Scholarship Program



P.O. Box 277



Winthrop, ME 04364 or



Greater Androscoggin Humane Society



55 Strawberry Ave.



Lewiston, ME 04240







