BIDDEFORD - Robert Petrin, 86, of Biddeford passed peacefully at home surrounded by his children on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.



Bob was the younger; and he would argue, the better looking, of Henry and Blanche Petrin's two sons. Raised in Biddeford, Bob was a graduate of St. Mary's School and Biddeford High School, class of 1951. Academically and athletically gifted in his years at BHS, Bob would also meet the girl of his dreams, Carole Cosgrove who later became his wife. Education was cornerstone, with the GI Bill and a keen intellect, Bob went on to graduate from the College of the Holy Cross in 1955 and Tufts University School of Dentistry in 1959. Immediately after graduating from dental school, Bob enlisted in the



Bob married Carole Cosgrove on Aug. 9, 1958, and they would spend the next 53 years raising a spirited family, establishing careers, and building a life of generosity and adventure, with a cavalcade of lifelong friends.



After returning from France, Bob, established his dental practice in Biddeford taking care of generations of families for the better part of 55 years. He was known as the singing dentist, with his AM radio station blaring, there wasn't a lyric he didn't know. This held true to his final days. And for all of those former patients reading this, please know that the irony is not lost on us that he cleaned many a mouth while chewing on a piece of Juicy Fruit gum. A very important part of his practice was volunteering his services at the Maine Veterans Home in Togus. He held dear the value of service to his nation and the sacrifices made by his fellow veterans. He was always happy to make the trip north to Augusta. He was a member of the Maine State Dental Association for the duration of his career.



His career was long and successful, but this cannot be written without mentioning his sense of fun, sense of humor and style, heaven forbid we forget style. The archives will prove it. Bob and Carole traveled the world to ski, to golf and in the constant quest to find the perfect spot on a beach, friends and family always in tow. Bob was a member at Cape Arundel Golf Club for over 50 years. And if not to be found on the golf course, look to a beach chair at Fortunes Rocks – two of his very favorite places.



Bob was predeceased by his beloved Carole in 2012.



There are five children who are lucky enough to have called him Dad (and father-in-law), Peter Petrin and companion Gail Binette, Mary Gilpatrick and husband Brian, Sarah Petrin and husband Kris Cray, Joannah Lapham and husband Gary, and Andrea Perron and husband Patrick.



There are six grandchildren who are also blessed to have called him Grampy (a name he cherished), Jason Gilpatrick and Thomas Gilpatrick, Henry and Jack Lapham, Samantha (Perron) and Leah Perron. There was nothing he liked better than strolling these kiddos up and down the beach on a summer's day.



There is one great grandchild who dubbed him "Old Grampy" Jaxson Toussaint, be sure to take care of that stuffed frog he gave you. It was one of his favorites.



Bob is survived by his sister-in-law Joan Stebbins; many nieces and nephews; companion Linda Champagne and an amazing circle of friends near and far.



The Family extends heartfelt thanks to:



Dr. Steven Cutone



Dr. Howard Sherman



Dr. Greg Adey



And their teams for taking such good care of Dad in his sunset years.



Special thanks to his guardian angels on earth, Betty and Mike Cymbrak, thank you for being part of our lives.



Private services to celebrate his life will be held this summer at Fortunes Rocks Beach.



Please visit



A twinkle in your eye, a smile on your face, a song in your heart and remember, only brush and floss the teeth you want to keep.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to:



Togus VA Medical Center



Augusta Maine







