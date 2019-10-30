Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bob) Ferron. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Eastpoint Christian Church 345 Clarks Pond Parkway South Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Robert (Bob) Ferron passed away Oct. 28, 2019 peacefully at his home after a long illness. Born Dec. 31, 1935, Robert was the second of six children born to Loretta (Doucette) and Ernest Ferron.



He was raised in Westbrook where he attended school and met the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Dolores (Dubois). They were married on Feb. 4, 1956 at St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook and raised three children together.



Bob was employed by S.D. Warren paper mill until he retired in 1991 after more than 35 years working on the paper machines and in chemical engineering. He was also a proud member of the Army National Guard and enjoyed the training deployments as well as the friendships he built over the years. In his spare time, Bob was the go-to guy when anyone needed a small engine repaired. He was also an incredible artist who was known for his intricate wood carvings and also for restoring antique sleighs and wagons.



In 1972, Bob convinced Dolores to buy property on Sand Pond in Denmark where he built their A-frame camp. The family spent every weekend and several weeks during the summer months at camp. He also enjoyed spending time at camp hunting and ice fishing. If he was outside, he was happy!



Bob was an avid outdoorsman. Nothing gave him more pleasure than hunting and fishing. For 45 continuous years, Bob and his son Mike never missed opening day together. They were best friends bonded through their love of the outdoors. Every year since 1982, Bob went on an annual hunting trip in northern Maine with Mike and friends Dana Jackson and Billy Carver. At the age of 79, Bob went on a hunting trip with Mike to Ohio where he shot a deer with a crossbow. He was an excellent marksman! If he wasn't in the woods, Bob could be found on the ocean pulling lobster traps or on the sand flats digging clams. In fact, his love of the ocean was the reason he and Dolores sold their home in Westbrook and built a new home in Scarborough nearly 20 years ago. It is also the reason that Bob began working for the Town of Scarborough in different capacities at Pine Point, Ferry and Higgins beaches. He enjoyed chatting with beachgoers and was well known for his sense of humor, ever evolving stories and pranks.



Bob's fascination with Native American history and traditions lead him to discover that he was of Metis descent and received a certificate of Indian Metis Statute in 2015. He enjoyed learning about this unique group of American Aboriginal mixed blood people and attending pow wows as often as possible.



Bob was predeceased by his parents; as well as his sister Vina, brothers Edward, Richard, Maurice; and his beloved grandson Evan Gallant.



He is survived by his wife Dolores of Scarborough; son Michael of Gorham, daughter Pattie (Gallant) of Portland, Pamela (Randall) and her husband Shawn; as well as a brother David (Carol) Ferron and their children Lisa Lee and David (Julie) Ferron; 10 grandchildren, Patty (Dan) Lobbezoo, James (Cassie) Waters, Nicholas Bissonnette, Isaac Randall, Alexis Randall, Lorenzo Randall, Ryan Ferron, Cassidy (Dylan) Braley and Lily Shilale; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Jillian, Luke and Madelyn Lobbezoo and Izzy, Katie and Lauren Waters.



A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland.



To express condolences or participate in Bob's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



the family is asking for donations to be made to:







Foundation of Maine



in memory of Bob's grandson, Evan Gallant



66 Mussey Rd.



Scarborough ME 04074 or:



207-221-2306







