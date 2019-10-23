Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Giroux. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Most Holy Trinity Church Saco , ME View Map Burial Following Services Laurel Hill Cemetery Saco , ME View Map Obituary

SACO - Robert J. Giroux, 50, of Saco, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Scarborough.



He was born in Biddeford on May 10, 1969, the son of Arthur and Nancy (Bagley) Giroux.



Bobby graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1987. He earned M.V.P. of Maine State Class A Championship Game scoring three touchdowns that game, Outstanding Back Award of the Battle of the Bridge, Bally's All American and the recipient of the James J. Fitzpatrick Award. He went on to Southern Maine Community College receiving his degree in Marine Biology. He also studied Engineering at the University of Southern Maine.



He was employed by Texas Instruments for 28 years.



His hobbies included snowmobiling, fishing, ice fishing and hunting. He enjoyed trips to Jackman, Rangely, Veraville on Caribou Lake, Anticosti Island in Canada and most recently Alaska.



Most of all, Bobby loved to spend time with his family. The family has created many special memories that they will hang on to and cherish forever. He will be sadly missed.



He was predeceased by his brother, Andy, and his nephew, Dustin.



He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Foran) Giroux, sons, Colby Giroux and Michael Giroux, parents, Arthur and Nancy Giroux, brothers, Joey Giroux and his wife, Lisa, Billy Giroux and his wife, Linda and Tom Giroux and his wife, Celeste. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Ron Foran and his wife, Kristine, mother-in-law, Marie Foran and Roger Landry, uncle Roger, nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James Street, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Bobby's memorial video page or leave an online condolence please visit



In lieu of flowers please consider donations to:



Colby Giroux Education Fund c/o Atlantic Federal Credit Union



477 Main Street



Saco, ME 04072







