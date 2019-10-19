Robert V. Killinger

Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Robert V. Killinger, 67, of South Portland, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, with family by his side.

He was born in Portland, the son of Edward N. and Dorothea P. (Vassar) Killinger.

Robert was a longtime employee of R. J. Grondin, from which he had recently retired.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Robert is survived by three siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019
