Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Kimball "Betty" Wyman. View Sign Obituary





Betty grew up in Windham and was a graduate of Windham High School in the class of 1945. Upon graduation, she went to work at the Pentagon as a typist, before marrying her husband, Robert "Bob" Cushing Kimball. The two moved back to Maine, where Betty was employed at Dunn & Bradstreet before starting a family, raising four daughters. Bob and Betty were married 38 years before his passing in 1985.



Betty loved going to the beach, listening to music and dancing. She enjoyed traveling and like a true Mainer, enjoyed a good lobster roll. On April 1, 1993, she married Ira Wyman Jr., and the two shared 25 years of wonderful companionship until his passing in October of last year.



Famous for her silver footwear, Betty loved loaning out her collection to her grandchildren for their special occasions.



She is survived by her daughters, Joan Triantafyllou and her husband, Michael, Cynthia Kimball, Susan Lombard and her husband, Brad, and Pamela Asherman and her husband, Ted; grandchildren, Stefanos, Kimon, Justin, Barry, Alan, Andrea Rae, Ned, and Sarah Bea; five great-grandchildren; as well as Ira's family, daughter, Joyce Lauzier and her husband, Jim, and grandchildren, Juliette, James, and Jennifer.



She was predeceased by both of her husbands, Bob Cushing Kimball and Ira Wyman Jr.; and siblings, Robert Smith Jr., and Goldie Pitt.



Per Betty's request, no services are being held. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine 04062. To express condolences or participate in Betty's online tribute, please visit



As Betty and Ira enjoyed working on the annual Windham alumni banquet, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to:



The Windham Alumni Association



c/o Tammy Haskell,



Treasurer



264 Gray Road



Windham, ME 04062







WINDHAM - Roberta "Betty" Kimball Wyman, 92, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She was born on Nov. 15, 1926, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Page) Smith Betty grew up in Windham and was a graduate of Windham High School in the class of 1945. Upon graduation, she went to work at the Pentagon as a typist, before marrying her husband, Robert "Bob" Cushing Kimball. The two moved back to Maine, where Betty was employed at Dunn & Bradstreet before starting a family, raising four daughters. Bob and Betty were married 38 years before his passing in 1985.Betty loved going to the beach, listening to music and dancing. She enjoyed traveling and like a true Mainer, enjoyed a good lobster roll. On April 1, 1993, she married Ira Wyman Jr., and the two shared 25 years of wonderful companionship until his passing in October of last year.Famous for her silver footwear, Betty loved loaning out her collection to her grandchildren for their special occasions.She is survived by her daughters, Joan Triantafyllou and her husband, Michael, Cynthia Kimball, Susan Lombard and her husband, Brad, and Pamela Asherman and her husband, Ted; grandchildren, Stefanos, Kimon, Justin, Barry, Alan, Andrea Rae, Ned, and Sarah Bea; five great-grandchildren; as well as Ira's family, daughter, Joyce Lauzier and her husband, Jim, and grandchildren, Juliette, James, and Jennifer.She was predeceased by both of her husbands, Bob Cushing Kimball and Ira Wyman Jr.; and siblings, Robert Smith Jr., and Goldie Pitt.Per Betty's request, no services are being held. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine 04062. To express condolences or participate in Betty's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com As Betty and Ira enjoyed working on the annual Windham alumni banquet, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to:The Windham Alumni Associationc/o Tammy Haskell,Treasurer264 Gray RoadWindham, ME 04062 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com