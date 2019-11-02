Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Stanley Leon Payson Jr.. View Sign Obituary

KITTERY - Dr. Stanley Leon Payson Jr., 87, of Kittery Point, Maine, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019.



He was born in Rockland, Maine, to the late Stanley and Cora (Robbins) Payson on Feb. 3, 1932, was a graduate of Camden High School and received a B.A., M.A., and Ed.D. degrees from the University of Maine, Orono.



Stanley spent his early career as a psychologist for the Maine Department of Health and Welfare as well as the Maine Department of Mental Health and Corrections. He later became Resident Director/Clinical Director for Sweetser-Children's Home, Adjunct Instructor in Psychology and Education for the University of Maine Gorham, had a private practice for 15 years in Biddeford and Sanford, and was a Consulting Psychologist for the Saco, Kittery and Kennebunk-Kennebunkport School Departments.



Stanley is survived by his wife, Frances Farr and four children: Stanley Leon Payson III, Stephen Lee Payson, Brett Lawrence Farr, and Lisa (Farr) Shores. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



He was widowed by Mary Louise (Kennedy) Payson.



To leave online condolences please visit



In lieu of flowers,



the family is requesting that donations be made to the Maine Wilderness Watershed Trust







