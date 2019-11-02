Stephen L. Lambert

Service Information
Service Information

Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME
04093
(207)-929-3723
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
271 Main St
Saco, ME
Obituary

HOLLIS - Stephen L. Lambert, 75, retired Maine State Trooper, husband of Diana, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 1 - 4 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m., at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019
