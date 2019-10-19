Sue Spence

Guest Book
  • "Sue was our neighbor and dear friend. We enjoyed..."
    - Elaine Herlihy
  • "She will be missed"
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys during this..."
    - Richard Gay
  • "Sue was an absolute one-of-a-kind. She taught so many..."
  • "I am so, very sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you."
    - Julia Noyes
Service Information
Tribute Cremation Society
4935 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28205
(980)-209-1061
Obituary

FALMOUTH - Sue Spence, 75, of Falmouth and Charlotte, N.C., died peacefully Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by family.Born in Lewiston, she is survived by two sons, Matthew and Jonathan of Charlotte, N.C. and four grandchildren.Sue was a lifelong teacher, having taught in gifted and talented programs in Falmouth and Gray, where she was admired by students and parents alike.She will be remembered for her enormous personality and sense of humor, and her love of family, friends and puppies.Those interested in honoring Sue can make donations to:Destination Home Puppy [email protected]

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019
