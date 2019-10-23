Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tillie Anderson. View Sign Service Information Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St Springvale , ME 04083 (207)-324-4104 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St Springvale , ME 04083 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Thérèse Parish, Holy Family Church 66 North Ave Sanford , ME View Map Obituary

SANFORD - Tillie Anderson, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sanford, with her family by her side, on Oct. 18, 2019.



She was born in Bar Harbor on Dec. 5, 1950, the daughter of James and JoAnn Cantwell. She was the youngest of three sisters. Graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1968, she then moved to Portland to attend Mercy Hospital School of Nursing earning her Nursing Certificate in June, 1971. Tillie then was employed at Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse.



In 1979, Tillie moved her family to Sanford to be closer to her parents and to continue her nursing career. She resided there until her death.



Along with nursing, Tillie's other major love was her family. She also enjoyed frequent visits and trips with her lifelong friend Janice. She lived for celebrations with all of her children, grandchildren and a great grand child. As the matriarch she made sure all were gathered for every birthday, and the birthday person was spoiled.



Birthdays were small compared to Christmas. With the help of Aunt Alice, Tillie made Christmas like living in Santa's Village with lights, presents, and music. Christmas Day was filled with laughter, good cheer and enough food for an army.



Tillie was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Marcia Sawyer.



Survivors include her children, Timothy, Kate, Sarah, and PJ; grandchildren, Thomas, Corey, Cassie, Averi, Christopher, Matthew, Samuel, Gabe, Zach, AJ, Kylie, and Brayden; and a sister, Alicia, and a brother-in-law Vic.



She will be smiling down on the rest of her aunts and uncles and her many nephews and nieces along with their children, especially her nephew Chris who she spoke to on the phone each and every night. She will count on Laura and Keisha to continue to make sure that family traditions here in Sanford will always be the same. She will also be counting on Carl A.K.A "Schneider" to make sure the house stays in one piece. Tillie is one of a kind and the world will never be the same without her. She will be impossible to replace, and never forgotten.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.



A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Thérèse Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave, Sanford with a burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence visit



In lieu of flowers please consider:



The at



P.O. Box 417005



Boston, MA 02241-7005







SANFORD - Tillie Anderson, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sanford, with her family by her side, on Oct. 18, 2019.She was born in Bar Harbor on Dec. 5, 1950, the daughter of James and JoAnn Cantwell. She was the youngest of three sisters. Graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1968, she then moved to Portland to attend Mercy Hospital School of Nursing earning her Nursing Certificate in June, 1971. Tillie then was employed at Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse.In 1979, Tillie moved her family to Sanford to be closer to her parents and to continue her nursing career. She resided there until her death.Along with nursing, Tillie's other major love was her family. She also enjoyed frequent visits and trips with her lifelong friend Janice. She lived for celebrations with all of her children, grandchildren and a great grand child. As the matriarch she made sure all were gathered for every birthday, and the birthday person was spoiled.Birthdays were small compared to Christmas. With the help of Aunt Alice, Tillie made Christmas like living in Santa's Village with lights, presents, and music. Christmas Day was filled with laughter, good cheer and enough food for an army.Tillie was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Marcia Sawyer.Survivors include her children, Timothy, Kate, Sarah, and PJ; grandchildren, Thomas, Corey, Cassie, Averi, Christopher, Matthew, Samuel, Gabe, Zach, AJ, Kylie, and Brayden; and a sister, Alicia, and a brother-in-law Vic.She will be smiling down on the rest of her aunts and uncles and her many nephews and nieces along with their children, especially her nephew Chris who she spoke to on the phone each and every night. She will count on Laura and Keisha to continue to make sure that family traditions here in Sanford will always be the same. She will also be counting on Carl A.K.A "Schneider" to make sure the house stays in one piece. Tillie is one of a kind and the world will never be the same without her. She will be impossible to replace, and never forgotten.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Thérèse Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave, Sanford with a burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers please consider:The atP.O. Box 417005Boston, MA 02241-7005 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.