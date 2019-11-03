Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Deane (Mayo) Howe. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First Parish Congregational Church 116 Main Street Yarmouth , MA View Map Obituary

YARMOUTH - Virginia Deane (Mayo) Howe, 84, passed away peacefully Oct. 29, 2019 with her loving children by her side.Ginny was born on Dec. 24, 1934 in Framingham, Mass. to Charles and Elizabeth Mayo. She attended school in Wellesley and graduated from Framingham College in 1956 with an Early Education Teaching Certificate.Ginny moved to Maine in 1969 and fell in love with the beautiful state. One of her favorite places to vacation and visit with her family and friends was Pemaquid Point.Ginny spent most of her teaching career in the Falmouth School System. She enjoyed teaching countless children throughout her career in nursery school, kindergarten and first grade. Education had been a major part of her life and she felt privileged to be part of so many children's early education. Retiring in 2000, she returned the following year as a Literacy Ed Tech for "at risk" children in first and second grade.Faith had always played an important part in her life. She remained an active member at First Parish Congregational Church in Yarmouth for many years and was a devoted parishioner.She considered all her friendships throughout her life precious gifts.She is survived by her children: Jeff and his wife Ann, Jen and her husband Jeff, Jon, and Sarah and her husband Leo. She is also survived by her granddaughter Jenna, and grandsons Justin and Matthew.A celebration of life will be held at First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main Street in Yarmouth on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m.Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Ginny's online guest book.If attending the service, you are welcome to bring a children's backpack containing an early reader book. These meaningful gifts will be donated to local children in need.In lieu of flowers,the family requeststhat remembrancesbe made to:First Parish ChurchYarmouth Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019

