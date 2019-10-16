Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia "Ginny" Reusch. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 26 Market Street North Berwick , ME 03906 (207)-676-2622 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Sanford Unitarian Universalist Church 5 Lebanon Street Sanford , ME View Map Obituary

NORTH BERWICK - On Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Virginia "Ginny" Reusch passed away peacefully with her husband of 70 years, Donald, at her side. Ginny was born on April 13, 1929, in Hyde Park, Mass.



She attended Milton High, and earned her philosophy degree from Radcliffe College in May '49. She met Don during college and they married in June '49. They settled in South Easton, Mass., in the early '60s where Ginny raised their three children. Beginning in 1967 she became an advocate for land preservation and environmental education. Ginny passionately dedicated over 50 years to two land trusts. These efforts blossomed remarkably, resulting in the Natural Resources Trust of Easton, Wheaton Farm Natural History Day Camp, and Sheep Pasture Environmental Education program; she helped transform the community in ways that future generations can only hope to emulate. Upon retiring to North Berwick, Maine 27 years ago, Ginny again employed her remarkable ability to generate enthusiasm for preserving natural areas. Within weeks of their new retirement move she became actively involved with the Great Works Regional Land Trust for 25 more years. Ginny was instrumental in securing Bauneg Beg Mountain for all to share and enjoy. We shall all think of you with love and admiration for what you have given us.



She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dr. Donald C. Reusch, her children and spouses Douglas Reusch and Julia Daly of Farmington, Catherine Reusch Mende and Christopher of North Berwick, and David and Mouse Reusch of Seattle, Wash. She also leaves behind her four wonderful grandchildren, Caleb and Caroline Mende, and Bridget and Moriah Reusch. We will sorely miss her cheerfulness, her constant care for the environment and her love of family and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m., at the Sanford Unitarian Universalist Church, 5 Lebanon Street, Sanford, Maine.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, ME. Condolences may be made at



Donations in her memory can be made to the



Great Works Regional Land Trust,



P.O. Box 151.



South Berwick, ME 03908







NORTH BERWICK - On Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Virginia "Ginny" Reusch passed away peacefully with her husband of 70 years, Donald, at her side. Ginny was born on April 13, 1929, in Hyde Park, Mass.She attended Milton High, and earned her philosophy degree from Radcliffe College in May '49. She met Don during college and they married in June '49. They settled in South Easton, Mass., in the early '60s where Ginny raised their three children. Beginning in 1967 she became an advocate for land preservation and environmental education. Ginny passionately dedicated over 50 years to two land trusts. These efforts blossomed remarkably, resulting in the Natural Resources Trust of Easton, Wheaton Farm Natural History Day Camp, and Sheep Pasture Environmental Education program; she helped transform the community in ways that future generations can only hope to emulate. Upon retiring to North Berwick, Maine 27 years ago, Ginny again employed her remarkable ability to generate enthusiasm for preserving natural areas. Within weeks of their new retirement move she became actively involved with the Great Works Regional Land Trust for 25 more years. Ginny was instrumental in securing Bauneg Beg Mountain for all to share and enjoy. We shall all think of you with love and admiration for what you have given us.She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dr. Donald C. Reusch, her children and spouses Douglas Reusch and Julia Daly of Farmington, Catherine Reusch Mende and Christopher of North Berwick, and David and Mouse Reusch of Seattle, Wash. She also leaves behind her four wonderful grandchildren, Caleb and Caroline Mende, and Bridget and Moriah Reusch. We will sorely miss her cheerfulness, her constant care for the environment and her love of family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m., at the Sanford Unitarian Universalist Church, 5 Lebanon Street, Sanford, Maine.Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, ME. Condolences may be made at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com Donations in her memory can be made to theGreat Works Regional Land Trust,P.O. Box 151.South Berwick, ME 03908 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com