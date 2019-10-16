William Jurgens (1941 - 2019)
  • "Love you RIP Thank you for Loving my sister"
    - Lillian Cox
  • " RIP Bill Will miss you ..."
    - Lee
  • "You will always be remembered."
    - Rose Rinaldi
  • "you will be sadly missed by many. You had an infectious..."
    - Kathy Pere-Rault
  • ""Do not cry because they are past! Smile, because they once..."
    - Rose & Guy Rinaldi-Berthiaume
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME
04092
(207)-854-2341
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
St. Hyacinth Cemetery
Stroudwater Street
Westbrook, ME
WESTBROOK - William Jurgens, 78, passed away Oct. 13, 2019. He was born July 23, 1941, in Crawford, N.Y., the son of Otto and Myrtle (Knight) Jurgens.

William attended schools in New York and worked for Porter Dry Wall Company for 15 years before his retirement.

In addition to his parents William was predeceased by one daughter, Ainslie Murphy who passed May 23, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Marita Jurgens, daughter, Billie C. Welch, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, 1 p.m., October 19, at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. To express condolences and to participate in William's online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the:

American Diabetes

Association

51 US-1 # M

Scarborough, ME 04074

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019
