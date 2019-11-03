Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Anne Irish. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 (207)-627-4538 Service 3:00 PM Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 View Map Obituary

NAPLES - Wilma Anne Irish, 90, of Naples, died Thursday morning, Oct. 31, 2019 in the comfort of her own home with her loving daughter beside her.



She was born on, Nov. 29, 1928, in Naples the daughter of, Albert J. and Addie G. (Meserve) Ridlon. She attended local schools, graduating from Bridgton High School.



In September of 1947, she married, Vernon S. Irish in Naples. Early in their married life, they lived in Houlton as he was in the service. They later moved to Bridgton for a short time and then to Naples.



Wilma retired from the Central Maine Power office in Bridgton after many years of service.



She was active in the Naples Historical Society and the Order of the Eastern Star, Pondicherry Chapter #192, having held many positions, including Worthy Matron.



Wilma enjoyed knitting, Irish music, collecting and admiring Gnomes and the company of her cats over the years, including her most recent cat, Simon.



Wilma is survived by her daughter, Diane Babcock of Naples; two granddaughters, Marianne Barbato of Naples and Julie McDaniel of Bridgton and her husband, Christopher; two great-grandchildren, Kyle McDaniel and Adrianna "Addie" McDaniel, both of Bridgton; friend and former co-worker at the Naples Historical Society, Mary Watson of Naples. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon in October of 2000, and her sister, Myrtie Larsen.



Family and friends are invited to an Eastern Star service at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Private family interment will take place at the Naples Village Cemetery.



Memories may be shared at



Gifts may be given in



her memory to the:



Naples Historical Society



P.O. Box 583



Naples, ME 04055, or



Harvest Hills



Animal Shelter



1389 Bridgton Rd.



Fryeburg, ME 04037







NAPLES - Wilma Anne Irish, 90, of Naples, died Thursday morning, Oct. 31, 2019 in the comfort of her own home with her loving daughter beside her.She was born on, Nov. 29, 1928, in Naples the daughter of, Albert J. and Addie G. (Meserve) Ridlon. She attended local schools, graduating from Bridgton High School.In September of 1947, she married, Vernon S. Irish in Naples. Early in their married life, they lived in Houlton as he was in the service. They later moved to Bridgton for a short time and then to Naples.Wilma retired from the Central Maine Power office in Bridgton after many years of service.She was active in the Naples Historical Society and the Order of the Eastern Star, Pondicherry Chapter #192, having held many positions, including Worthy Matron.Wilma enjoyed knitting, Irish music, collecting and admiring Gnomes and the company of her cats over the years, including her most recent cat, Simon.Wilma is survived by her daughter, Diane Babcock of Naples; two granddaughters, Marianne Barbato of Naples and Julie McDaniel of Bridgton and her husband, Christopher; two great-grandchildren, Kyle McDaniel and Adrianna "Addie" McDaniel, both of Bridgton; friend and former co-worker at the Naples Historical Society, Mary Watson of Naples. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon in October of 2000, and her sister, Myrtie Larsen.Family and friends are invited to an Eastern Star service at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Private family interment will take place at the Naples Village Cemetery.Memories may be shared at www.hallfuneralhome.net Gifts may be given inher memory to the:Naples Historical SocietyP.O. Box 583Naples, ME 04055, orHarvest HillsAnimal Shelter1389 Bridgton Rd.Fryeburg, ME 04037 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com