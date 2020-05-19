Alan L. Reed, 86, Revered Lawyer, Leading Cultural Philanthropist, and Devoted Philadelphia Sports Fan Impact in the physical world is measured by force over time. Alan L. Reed, who passed away on May 12th after complications from heart failure, was a man who generated lasting impact across and beyond his 86 years: through his enduring commitment to the welfare of his family; in the legal profession he practiced so astutely at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius for over 40 years; as a founding board member of The National Constitution Center; as a philanthropist (with his wife, Louise) to the cultural institutions that define Philadelphia; and as an avid fan of the city’s professional sports teams, through good times and bad. Born in Washington DC, Alan attended The Hill School and then secured his BA in Philosophy from Williams College in 1955. As a Naval Intelligence officer, he guided pilots on missions from Taipei, Taiwan. He used all these skills to secure a blind date with Louise Herron in San Francisco in 1956, while stationed at Moffett Field. Alan’s persistence after several brush-offs led to a first meeting on his birthday, December 8th. Seven months later, Louise and Alan married in Chicago. Alan then pursued his law degree from Harvard (1961) and accepted an offer to join Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Philadelphia, where he made partner in 1969. His law career across four decades spanned many facets: an early focus on corporate and public law, counsel to emerging and established companies in Philadelphia, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, selected as Firm Chair in 1992 & 1993, and ultimately Managing Partner of the Philadelphia Office from 1997-1999. As Chair of the Government Regulation Section, he represented well established Philadelphia companies: PECO Energy, Pennsylvania-American Water Works, Safeguard Scientifics, Inc., and the Philadelphia Water Company to name a few. He played an important role in the exponential growth and success of ML&B from 72 lawyers when he joined in1961 to 1,200 lawyers worldwide when he retired in 2000. To his clients and his firm, Alan was a supportive and principled colleague, a forward-thinking strategist, and an inspiring mentor. Above all else, Alan was civic-minded and devoted to the rich cultural life of Philadelphia. In the last years of his tenure at Morgan Lewis, Alan marshalled his network of contacts and his passion for the rule of law as the Vice Chairman of The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, a “living” museum dedicated to honoring the role of our Constitution in America’s history—and future. He inspired ML&B to celebrate the firm’s 125th anniversary with a leading gift to the Constitutions Center. Alan also launched “The Power of an Hour,” challenging law firms across the country to donate an hourly fee for each lawyer in honor of the Constitution. He partnered with Louise in supporting many cultural institutions in Philadelphia, chief among them were the Franklin Institute, the Pennsylvania Ballet, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. Both Louise and Alan were recognized for their outstanding philanthropic leadership in 2007 by the Philadelphia Arts and Business Council. Alan also served on the boards of The Foreign Policy Research Institute and The Vanguard School, which provides comprehensive special education and related clinical services to children with special needs. Alan was also an avid athlete across many fields of play. In high school and college, he played football and wrestled; as an adult, Alan continued to sail, play tennis and, later in life, leaned into golf to join his wife, Louise. They are longtime members of the Merion Cricket Club and the Gulph Mills Golf Club. On and off the court or course, his keen sense of style derived from his ancestors, Jacob Reed & Sons, whose first clothing store in Philadelphia dates from the early 1800’s. Nothing gave Alan Reed more pride and joy than the family he and Louise created, nurtured, and loved. The Reed family includes daughters Allyson Reed, Story Reed Leonard and son-in-law Jim Leonard, their son Edward Reed and late daughter-in-law Virgina White, and five grandchildren: Blair and Gage Rancich and Kelsey, Molly, and Campbell Leonard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to honor Alan’s civic impact consider supporting the National Constitution Center, Philadelphia Orchestra, Pennsylvania Ballet or a cultural institution of your own choosing in his name. A date for a memorial service has yet to be determined.



