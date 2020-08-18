Albert W. “Jay” Ackerman, Jr., 76 of Wayne, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Survived by his two children: Albert Gregory Ackerman of Phoenixville, PA and Lauren (nee Ackerman) Begley, husband Matt, of Malvern, PA and two grandchildren, Jackson and Hannah. Jay was a decorated Vietnam veteran who loved golf, the Eagles and the outdoors. He will be most remembered for his devotion to his family and friends. Funeral services are pending, for more information please visit www.allevafuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jay’s honor to the American Melanoma Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.