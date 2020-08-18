1/1
Albert W. Ackerman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert W. “Jay” Ackerman, Jr., 76 of Wayne, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Survived by his two children: Albert Gregory Ackerman of Phoenixville, PA and Lauren (nee Ackerman) Begley, husband Matt, of Malvern, PA and two grandchildren, Jackson and Hannah. Jay was a decorated Vietnam veteran who loved golf, the Eagles and the outdoors. He will be most remembered for his devotion to his family and friends. Funeral services are pending, for more information please visit www.allevafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jay’s honor to the American Melanoma Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved