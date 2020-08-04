Alice R. Quay (Jan. 26, 1914 – July 28, 2020) Alice R. Quay, 106, Wayne, PA, formerly of Altoona, PA, passed away Tuesday at her daughter’s residence. She was born in Wilkes Barre, daughter of the late John and Myrtle (Engle) Renowden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Frank C. Quay, in 1972, and by her daughter Beth in 2011. She is survived by a son, John Quay of College Park, MD; two daughters, Cora Quay of Doylestown and Martha Quay Laird (Scott), of Wayne, PA; five grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Alice’s sense of call to her Christian faith, combined with her kind heart, led her to a life of active volunteering in her church and community. She believed such work, however humble and simple, could make a real difference. Alice was one of the founding parents of the Arc of Blair County in 1954, and their persuasive work with the Altoona School Board led to educational opportunities for the mentally challenged long before the Federal mandate of 1975. She later served as the Arc board president. She was also a former member of the Blair County MHMR Board, the Family Support Services Council, the Foster-Grandparent Advisory Council, and a volunteer with Contact Altoona. Alice taught Sunday school for many years and expanded that teaching to religious education for the mentally challenged. She was one of the first female Elders at the former Broad Avenue Presbyterian Church, Altoona, PA, (1972) and then in 1999, at the age of 85, served as the Moderator of Huntingdon Presbytery. She was recognized by the whole Presbyterian denomination (PCUSA) as a 1992 recipient of the “Women of Faith” award, and in 2004 was again recognized for her years of loving volunteer service to the Hollidaysburg Presbyterian Home. Alice moved to the Wayne area in 2002, and then to The Mansion at Rosemont, her beloved home for 10 years until a few months before her death. Interment will be in Altoona, PA. Because of COVID restrictions, a memorial service for Alice Quay will be in the form of a video memorial service. To view this service, leave an email message at alicequaymemorial@gmail.com, and a family member will respond with the start date of when the video service will be ready for viewing Memorial donations can be made to the Arc of Blair County, 431 Jackson Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602, www.thearcblair.org
