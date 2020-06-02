Alvan Markle, III, died at his home in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania on May 29, 2020 two weeks short of his 102nd birthday. He was the eldest son of Alvan Markle, Jr. and Gladys Jones Markle of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, and came from a family prominent in banking and the anthracite coal business. He was a graduate of Fay School, The Hill School, Yale University, and the Command and General Staff College. A patriotic citizen-soldier, Captain Markle served in World War II as a battalion staff officer and commanded a heavy artillery battery in Europe in five campaigns for which he was awarded the Croix de Guerre avec Étoile Vermeil by General de Gaulle and five bronze campaign stars. In 2015, the President of the French Republic named him a Chevalier of the Legion of Honor for his personal contribution to the liberation of France. During the Korean War he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and served as Assistant Chief of Staff, G-2 of the 28th Infantry Division, and as Maneuver Director of the VI Corps exercises. His military memoirs will shortly be on file at the Library of Congress. Toward the end of his life he worked to correct an historical wrong concerning the worst friendly fire incident of WWII that occurred during Operation Cobra (The Normandy Breakout) for which the US Army harshly criticized the US Eighth Air Force (then the Army Air Corps). Having the best vantage point of any one in Normandy atop a tall observation post in a tree, he personally observed on July 25, 1944 that our planes, in spite of heavy anti-aircraft fire which inflicted many losses, bravely flew parallel to the enemy lines at a low 10,000 feet and not across them at high altitude as has been assumed. The bombs that killed 111 GIs and Lt. General Leslie J. McNair and wounded 490 others were dropped on their position as the result of an ill-timed wind that slowly blew the dust cloud that arose from the lead bombers’ strikes over our own troops, misleading following bombers concerning the target. His account can be viewed at https://www.dropbox.com/s/urh0teob1frxdj7/8th%20lecture%20Cobra....mp4?d1=0 Following World War II he became Assistant General Manager of the Artcraft mills, and after the Korean War he was Purchasing manager for Crown Cork & Seal Co. and Yale & Towne, Inc. before becoming Director of Purchases for the Walworth Company. In 1964 he entered the investment business, qualified as a Chartered Financial Analyst, and became a General Partner in Elkins, Morris, Stroud & Co. where he headed Equity Research and Investment Banking. In 1974 he became a Partner of Yarnall, Biddle & Co.—the oldest investment company in the nation –and merged that firm into Butcher & Singer where he was Partner responsible for Fixed Income Research and a member of the Investment Policy Committee. His forecasts on interest rates and bond prices were well-regarded, and his comments widely quoted. Mr. Markle’s concern for others led to a long association with Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania of which he became President and Chairman of the Board. He was also Treasurer of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Affiliates and Pennsylvania Advocates for Reproductive Freedom, as well as Board Chairman of the PAC, Pennsylvanians for Justice and Freedom of Choice. He was also a former Vice-President of the North Ardmore Civic Association, a member of the Inglis House Advisory Board, a lecturer for the Council for Economic Education, a director of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, and a director of The Wilderness Society of Philadelphia. Descended from Huguenots who fled persecution to America early in the eighteenth century, he was a former President of the Huguenot Society of Pennsylvania. He was also a Past Governor of the Society of Colonial Wars in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Deputy Governor General of the General Society of Colonial Wars. He was a Past Commander of the Pennsylvania Commandery of the Military Order of Foreign Wars and a member of the Pennsylvania Society of Sons of the Revolution. A lifelong sculptor, Mr. Markle’s hobbies included scrimshaw, and the pre-embargo sperm whale teeth he carved or etched were well-regarded. A member of the Numismatic and Antiquarian Society of Philadelphia, he gathered an extensive collection of historic American medals struck long ago to recognize heroic actions and significant events in the history of our country. He was an accomplished swimmer, expert marksman, and avid skier who began that sport before 1927, won a NASTAR gold ranking, and continued skiing downhill until he was 93. Mr. Markle was a Past President of the Rittenhouse Club and member of the Philadelphia, Merion Cricket, Merion Golf, Gulph Mills Golf, Nantucket Yacht, Yale of New York, and Yale of Philadelphia clubs. An unusually considerate, competent, and versatile man, he set an example for his three younger siblings, children, and grandchildren. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said of his friend Thoreau: Alvan Markle III “could plan a garden, or a house, or a barn; [he] would have been competent to lead a ‘Pacific Exploration Expedition;’ [he] could give judicious counsel in the gravest private or public affairs.” He had robust common sense, a good sense of humor, adroit hands, keen perceptions, and a phenomenal memory. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn English Markle; two children, Prof. Margaretta Markle Lovell and Alvan Markle IV, Esq.; daughter-in-law Anne Wadsworth Markle; a step-son, Dwight English Chalker; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and his sister, Marian Markle Pool. His late wife, Frances Johnston Markle to whom he was married for 68 years, died in 2009. A memorial service will be held at a later time. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.