Alwin Gustav Steinmayer, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 4, 1925, he grew up with a love of airplanes, graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering in 1947. A self-defined ‘rocket scientist’, his 40-year career spanned work as an engineer on the wind tunnel project at MIT, engineering management positions at Bendix Aviation Corporation and Bell Aircraft Corporation, and 22 years in the Defense System, Spacecraft Division, and Reentry and Environmental Systems Division of the General Electric Company. Upon his retirement from General Electric, Al started Cisstellar Corporation and continued to provide consulting services on advanced systems projects. Outside of work, Al was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, an accomplished fencer (chiefly in foil and sabre), a skilled investor, and an avid life-long reader. Continuing to keep his remarkable mind active, after retirement, he studied astronomy at Villanova University and archaeology at Bryn Mawr College. His work at Bryn Mawr led to his co-authoring of numerous articles published in the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology, the Journal of the Australian Society of Classical Studies, and the Papers of the British School at Rome, applying an understanding of engineering and technical design concepts to interpret ancient structures, chariots, weaponry and battle tactics, warships and other nautical vessels. Later in life, he lived completely independently, driving his brand new convertible, playing competitive bridge, and staying physically fit at Club La Maison. Through all these activities, he continued to develop deep friendships until the end of his life. Nobody missed that Al had a unique – and strong – character, mixed with incredible charm. He delighted in making things for his daughters and grandchildren, including a pillared dollhouse, recently renovated for the third generation, and numerous forts, castles, and soldiers for his grandson. He was famous for living at his own speed – ‘father pace’ – which meant being more than punctual. He had a huge gift for storytelling with a signature sense of humor, wide ranging knowledge and a synthesizing intellect. Al is survived by his daughters, Dr. Karen M. Steinmayer, of New York City, and Janet L. Steinmayer, of New London, Connecticut; two grandchildren, Laura Guaglianone (Hadi Tabbaa) of Darien, Connecticut, and Ben Guaglianone of Cambridge, Massachusetts; and one great-granddaughter, Claire Tabbaa. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 60 years, Dolly R. Steinmayer. A celebration of Al’s life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in his honor be made to a . STUARD FUNERAL – NEWTOWN SQUARE SIX GENERATIONS SINCE 1822
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 31, 2019