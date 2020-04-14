|
|
Amy Beth Rowan, MD, age 56, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020. She was born to the late Sandra K. Rowan, MD on June 12, 1963. Dr. Rowan graduated from the Shipley School before successfully completing a prestigious six-year combined BA-MD Program at Lehigh University and the Medical College of Pennsylvania (MCP). She was awarded her BA, Phi Beta Kappa, upon completion of her second year of medical school. After medical school, Dr. Rowan trained in Adult Psychiatry at the Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City. She completed fellowships in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the NYU Medical Center, where she was Chief Resident, and in Addiction Psychiatry at Cornell. She was Board Certified in Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Addiction Psychiatry, and Forensic Psychiatry. Prior to establishing a private psychiatric and consulting practice in Bryn Mawr. Dr. Rowan held academic appointments and leadership positions at New York University, MCP-Hahnemann School of Medicine, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the University of Pennsylvania. In recent years, she dedicated herself to the psychiatric care of children and teenagers living in residential care, in addition to the treatment of hospitalized adult patients. Dr. Rowan was a Distinguished Fellow, Past-President, and current Executive Committee member of the Regional Council of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry of Eastern Pennsylvania & Southern New Jersey. She integrated her comprehensive knowledge of psychiatric specialties and care systems to advocate and create practical solutions for the most vulnerable children and their families. Amy delighted in spending time with friends and family and had a fondness for shopping, food, and culture. Always generous and thoughtful, she always managed to find the perfect gift. She enjoyed life through her varied interests including a love of chocolates, house tours, Lilly Pulitzer, summer vacations in France, the British Monarchy, animals, and People magazine. Dr. Amy Rowan is survived by her 2 children, Stacey and Jordan Sloate, brother Todd Rowan and his wife Ilene Rosen, and family and friends who loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Rowan’s memory may be sent to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) or Drexel School of Medicine.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 19, 2020