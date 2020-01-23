|
Ana C. Borgersen Biddle, of Bryn Mawr, PA, died after a long illness on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lula (nee Antonplos) and Roland Borgersen of Bryn Mawr. Mrs. Biddle was graduated from the Agnes Irwin School in Rosemont, PA; Bradford Junior College; and Northwestern University. She did post-graduate work at Radcliffe College and Harvard College. Mrs. Biddle was presented to society at a dinner dance at the Barclay Hotel in Philadelphia and at the Debutante Assembly and the New Year’s Ball in New York. She was a member of the Junior League of New York and Philadelphia. Moving to New York City in 1967, Mrs. Biddle was assistant editor at Oxford University Press; managing editor Pure Bred Dogs Magazine; Director of publicity and public relations in the general books department at Grosset & Dunlap and later at Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, Inc.; freelance Arts Reader for Warner Brothers, NYC; partner in the New York public-relations firm of Whitehead-Borgersen; producer of “Jazz People,” Harry Abrams Publishers. She appeared on Sixty Minutes to discuss her author Norman Mailer’s book “Marilyn.” Also she had been Account Director at Johnson Reprint and Human Nature; and Account Supervisor at Daniel J. Edelman, Inc. She retired from King Tester Corporation, King of Prussia, PA, in 2016, as president and CEO. Mrs. Biddle is listed in “Who’s Who in America” and “The Social Register.” Mrs. Biddle was on the Women’s Board of Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (1984 President); Volunteer, St. David’s; Volunteer, WHYY, Philadelphia, PA; Volunteer Drexel University; member; and volunteer at The Church of the Redeemer and Philadelphia Horticultural Society. She won many blue ribbons for her jams. She was a member of The National Arts Club; The Merion Cricket Club; The Doubles Club, NYC; The Acorn Club, PA; Sedgeley Club, PA; and Pi Beta Phi. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and needlepoint and an expert in jewelry. Mrs. Biddle is survived by her husband Ernest L. Biddle, Jr. Also she is survived by her sister Barbara Borgersen; her niece Dr. Christina Handelman Barker (Edward Barker) of London, England; and two grandnieces, Lucy and Phoebe Barker. She was much loved and will be missed by many for her compassion, generosity, sense of humor and revelations of great stories from her New York days. Services and interment are private. Donations may be made to The Northwestern University Library or www.1love4Animals.org Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 2, 2020