|
|
Andrew Wagener Porter, Jr., 94, of Villanova passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10th Son of Andrew W. Porter and Catherine Coxe Porter, he was the loving husband of the late Heath McCawley Porter for 69 years. “Andy” was a devoted father to his three children and their families: daughter, Banny Ackerman, grandchildren David (Kate Keller), Brian (Gyll Anderson), Katie Samson and four great grandchildren, Beatrice, Sebastian, Clare and Grace Samson: Son, Hobie Porter (Pamela DeGraff) and grandchildren Andrew Porter (Sara Khadar), Molly Porter and Becky Porter; and daughter, Amy Porter. Born January 16, 1925 in Philadelphia Pa, Andy attended both The Haverford School and The Episcopal Academy, as well as The Lawrenceville School in NJ, which he left in the fall of 1943 to enter the US Army Air Force. After training, he joined the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress and flew 35 missions with the 8th Air Force from England in 1944. He participated in 4 Berlin raids, a Shuttle run to Russia, and D-Day. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, 4 air medals and 3 battle stars. Upon discharge, Andy completed high school at Ben Franklin in Philadelphia and graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1951. Andrew was a member of the Society of the Cincinnati, founded in 1783, to preserve the ideals and fellowship of the officers of the Continental Army who served in the Revolutionary War as well as the First City Philadelphia City Cavalry, also known as the First City Troop, a unit of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He held several positions at the Philadelphia National Bank, rising to Vice President of the Metropolitan Division. He served as Treasurer, Board Member and was elected Chairman of the Episcopal Hospital in 1983. An accomplished student athlete, Andy loved sports. He was a member of the US Olympic Men’s Field Hockey team from 1948-52 and he built one of the first wooden Paddle Tennis courts in Pennsylvania in his backyard. An avid outdoorsman, Andy loved his fly fishing adventures and spending time with his family. A grave side service will take place in the Memorial Garden at Christ Church, Ithan for family and friends at 4 PM on Sunday, June 2nd In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Healing Waters, fly fishing for wounded veterans, projecthealingwaters.org (West Bradford, PA Region) or the Katie Samson Foundation KSF Lacrosse festival PO Box 164 Wayne PA 19087. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on May 26, 2019