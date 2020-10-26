Anita Elizabeth Page Lindner, 87, Educator, Athlete, Red Cross Volunteer Anita Elizabeth Page was the second child born to Thomas Barzilla and Charlotte (Lottie) Curtis Page of Ardmore, PA on December 11, 1932. As a toddler, she suffered a near-crippling bout of Rheumatic Fever. She celebrated her recovery by singing and dancing in her crib. During her youth, she developed a greater appreciation for dance, athletics and music by playing on multiple school sports teams as well as playing the violin for her school orchestras. In addition to her school activities, Anita served the Ardmore community as a Sunday school teacher and playground counselor, where she was well known for her extraordinary skill in tennis. Anita gained national recognition in the NAACP Crisis Magazine as the “first Negro girl to captain a basketball squad at Lower Merion High School”, leading her team to a 6-2 record during the 1949-50 season. After graduating from Lower Merion High School in 1950, Anita enrolled at West Chester State Teacher’s College where she was invited to compete on their varsity women’s field hockey and basketball teams. There were no housing accommodations for people of color on the campus, so Anita challenged the coaches. She would not commute late at night between West Chester and her family home in Ardmore. If they wanted her to play for West Chester, she would have to live on campus. In the fall of 1950, Anita Page and her roommate were the first African American students to live on campus. While at West Chester, Anita competed on the field hockey and basketball teams, served in various clubs and committees and was on the cheerleading squad. In addition to athletics, Anita pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. After graduating from West Chester State Teacher’s College in 1954, Anita became the first African American woman to teach physical education and health at the high school level for the School District of Philadelphia. In 1955, Anita married Stanley B. Lindner, Jr. and soon after built a home in Yeadon, PA where they raised their four children. Anita earned a master’s degree, and worked as a physical education teacher and girls athletic coach at West Philadelphia High School for over 37 years. In addition to coaching high school athletics, Anita served as a certified girls’ basketball referee, a Cub Scout leader and a Red Cross volunteer. She often spent her summers teaching and certifying ordinary people the lifesaving skill of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR.) She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Charlotte (Lottie) Page, her sister, Frances Page West-Jackson, and her husband, of 59 years, Stanley B Lindner, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Charlotte Page Scarbrough, her children Stanley III, Susan (Michael) Boykin, Steven (Donna) Lindner and Spencer Scott (Shelley) Lindner; grandchildren Sophia, Samuel, Spencer, Aurora and Alexis; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service on Wednesday, October 28th at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church 36 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003. Visitation 9:30, Service 10:30. Please note, masks are required. Donations (in lieu of flowers) may be sent to the American Red Cross of Southeastern PA, 2221 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19103 In memory of Anita P. Lindner. Please send your email condolences to www.cjfuneralhome.com
