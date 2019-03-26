|
Ann Mahar Bagley, age 88, passed away March 19, 2019. Ann was the dear mother of two sons, Steven and Douglas, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband Philip. Ann was active in The Merion Community Association, The Merion Botanical Park, The Haverford College Arboretum, and was a former President of the Merion Civic Association. She loved teaching and volunteering as a Park House Guide at the Philadelphia Museum of Art where she encouraged and nurtured new Guides, and enjoyed sharing her knowledge of local history. More recently, she volunteered as a tour guide at Historic Woodford Mansion in East Fairmont Park. And she cherished her time spent working on projects at the Lower Merion Historical Society. Following her husband’s example, Ann donated her remains for the advancement of medical science, and requested no service be held. Donations in her memory can be made to the Park House Guides c/o Philadelphia Museum of Art for the Fairmount Park Houses that she loved so much.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 31, 2019