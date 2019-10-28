|
Anna C. Albert, nee Rago of Chesapeake City, MD, formerly of Berwyn, PA, passed away on October 23rd at the age of 85 in the presence of her loving family. Anna was the beloved wife of Harry F. Albert, Sr. to whom she was married for 64 years. Anna will be dearly missed by her children Dr. Anne Marie Borneman (Dr. John P.), Steven J. Albert (Carter Inskeep), and the late Harry F. Albert, Jr. (Sheila); and granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Powell (Mark) and great-granddaughter Hannah Rosemarie Powell. She will be remembered fondly as “Aunt Nan” by her many nieces and nephews. Anna was a proud “professional volunteer” who devoted her time and talents to the service of her Church, her community and her family. She was loved by everyone because she loved everyone. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Benedictines – Jesus Crucified, 61 Burban Dr., Branford, CT 06405 A celebration of Anna’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were with Alleva Funeral Home Inc. Paoli PA
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 3, 2019