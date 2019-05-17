|
Anna Louise Dorsaneo Falcone of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away on May 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday May 31, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption RC Church in Strafford, PA with a Visitation at 10:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at St. Monica Cemetery in Berwyn, PA. Arrangements are by Alleva Funeral Home, Paoli, PA. Anna was born in Berwyn to William V. Dorsaneo and Frances G. Schmidt on April 19, 1923. She attended TE High School (1941, now Conestoga HS) and Strayer’s Business School in Philadelphia (1941-43). She was a Secretary in the Supply Department at the Philadelphia Navy Yard in 1943-44 and City Stores Corp, 1945. She was a USO Junior Hostess throughout the war. She married James S. Falcone, Sr. on Dec. 1, 1945 at St. Katherine of Siena RC Church in Wayne, PA. In 1946 she started her 60+ year career in Real Estate with John E. Burt, Realtor in Upper Darby, PA first as a Secretary for an affiliated Savings & Loan Association, then Salesperson, Broker (1952), Appraiser, Insurance Agent and finally, in 1966 owner until her retirement. Even in retirement she gave her service to colleagues when called upon. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors for over 50 years. Anna is preceded in death by her son Robert Eric Falcone, her husband and her sister Angela Marie Di Simone (Sam). Anna is survived by James S. Falcone, Jr. (Maurine), brother, William V. Dorsaneo, Jr. (Joan), grandchildren, James S. Falcone, III (Amy), Andrew J. Falcone and her great granddaughter, Ella Falcone. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that donations in her memory be given to the Capital Campaign at Devon Preparatory School, 363 N. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333.
Published in Main Line Media News on May 26, 2019