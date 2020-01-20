|
Anna Nusko, age 92, passed away peacefully at Regina Nursing Center, Norristown, PA on Saturday, January 18, 2020, with her loving daughter at her bedside. Born on September 4, 1927 in Schoenberg, Lower Bavaria, Germany, Anna was the daughter of the late Josef and Anna Mautner, the devoted wife of the late Karl Nusko, the loving mother of Erika (Bernd) Spott of King of Prussia, PA and the cherished grandmother of Marni Elisabeth Spott of Boulder, CO. She is also survived by two sisters, Walburga Artinger and Josefine Vornehm, both residing in Germany. Anna immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1956, arriving in New York on the SS United States. Anna settled in Lancaster, PA and worked for several years as a sewing machine operator at an umbrella factory. After her husband Karl was able to join her, also immigrating from Germany in 1958, together they purchased the Joy Tavern in Mount Joy, PA, which they owned and operated until they retired to their beloved home in Lake Harmony, PA in 1978. Anna became a pillar of the Lake Harmony community, giving of her time and talent to the local fire company, rescue squad and ladies auxiliary, and always willing to serve as the caller for Bingo. Living at the lake with Karl and spending time with friends and neighbors who became like family were among the happiest times in Anna’s life. She enjoyed sewing, especially embroidery, and always had a special place in her heart for animals, many of whom, both domesticated and wildlife, were the recipient of her kindness. Her greatest joy though was her family. She spoke proudly and often of them, especially her granddaughter Marni, with whom she had a very special bond. Most recently, Anna lived with her daughter and son-in-law in King of Prussia, PA and was often seen enjoying the annual Lenten Dinners at the Swedesburg Fire Company. Through her jovial and welcoming personality, she won the affection of all whose lives crossed paths with hers. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., both at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA, 19405. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Anna’s love for animals, the family would appreciate memorial donations in her name to: Spay and Save, Inc., P.O. Box 122, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444; (www.spayandsave.org/donations) . Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D.,www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 26, 2020