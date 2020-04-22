|
Anne Marie (nee Hatton) Clapsaddle of Exton, Pa. formerly of Wayne,Pa. passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She is the beloved wife of 65 years to William Cox Clapsaddle, Sr. and she is the loving mother of William Cox (Christine) Clapsaddle, Jr., Deborah Anne (Richard)Lynch, and Francis Stephen Clapsaddle. Anne is the devoted grandmother of Michelle (Christopher) Martin, Allison Dotson, the late William Cox Clapsaddle, III., and Sean Patrick Lynch. She is the great grandmother of Christopher, William, Ryan, Emelia, Eve, and Nicholas Martin, as well as Arden, Gabriel Matthew Cox, MaryIsabella, and Eliza Jane Dotson. Mrs. Clapsaddle was born on June 26, 1936 in Bryn Mawr, Pa. to George J. and Joanne (nee Talerico) Hatton. She was survived by her sister Barbara McGinty, her brothers William Hatton and John Hatton, and was preceded in death by her brother George Hatton. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and was especially close to her niece Cheryl Anne. She is a graduate of Haverford High School in Havertown, Pa. Upon graduation she married her husband William and proceeded to raise her family in Wayne, Pa. Anne is lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and sister. Anne was remarkably selfless and always put her family first; she was always there to provide endless comfort and support. Many celebrations and gatherings were held in her home and she always went above and beyond for those she loved. Anne was the happiest in the presence of her family. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the service will be private to the family. If there is a public service to be held at a later date, this website will be updated as information becomes available. In lieu of flowers an offering in Anne’s name to the Paoli Memorial Hospital Foundation, Covid-19 Employee Emergency Fund 255 West Lancaster Avenue MOB 3 Suite 231 Paoli, Pennsylvania 19301 would be appreciated.
Published in Main Line Media News on May 10, 2020