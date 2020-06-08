Anne Middleton Flood, age 90, died at her Waverly Heights home in Gladwyne, PA on Tuesday June 2, 2020. Mrs. Flood was born on January 23, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Herbert Hunter and Anna Elston Middleton. Mrs. Flood’s great-grandfather was John Middleton, who in the 1850’s opened a tobacco shop on Walnut Street in downtown Philadelphia, PA. Over succeeding generations, the Middleton business evolved to include pipe tobacco and cigar manufacturing, lodging operations and an interest in the Philadelphia Phillies. Mrs. Flood attended Germantown Friends School where she met many of her lifelong friends, graduating in 1947. She then graduated in 1949 from Centenary Junior College where she met her future husband Edward A. Flood Jr. on a blind date. They were married on October 21, 1950 and made the Main Line, primarily Haverford, their home throughout their marriage and where they raised their two daughters, Susan and Nancy. Mrs. Flood engaged wholeheartedly in many volunteer organizations throughout her life. She chaired the Baldwin School Parents’ Association and the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Womens’ Association. She served as an Elder at her beloved church and was a devoted member of the choir. In the 1970’s Mrs. Flood helped administer Bryn Mawr Tutoring, a program that continues to this day to provide reading enrichment and mentoring to children from North Philadelphia. Mrs. Flood also worked in the family business for several years helping to manage its lodging subsidiary, McIntosh Inns. In addition to her enthusiasm for gardening, her love of animals and her authority in many areas of American antiques, Mrs. Flood was an accomplished sportswoman. She was very talented in racquet sports, including squash and tennis, and competed on the Women’s A Teams at the Philadelphia Country Club. She and her husband were competitive sailors on their boat “Minx”. They were active in racing series with both The Corinthians and the Corinthian Yacht Club of Philadelphia on both the Chesapeake Bay and the coastal waters of New England. Growing up Mrs. Flood summered in Ocean City, NJ and later immensely enjoyed Stone Harbor, NJ where she shared many years of special experiences with her husband, children and grandchildren. Mrs. Flood was also an avid sports fan, loyally supporting for decades the Phillies and the Eagles. In 2009, Mr. and Mrs. Flood moved to Waverly Heights where Mr. Flood pre-deceased her in 2012. Mrs. Flood is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Susan and William Thorkelson and Nancy and Turner Smith; her five grandchildren and their spouses, David and Ann (Forte) Thorkelson, Anne (Thorkelson) and Scott Fagan and Kristin Thorkelson; Turner Smith Jr. and Elizabeth Smith. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: William and Abby Thorkelson; Emma, Colin and Hannah Fagan. Her brother Herbert H. Middleton Jr. pre-deceased her in 1998. A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Flood at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church in the fall of 2020, pending conditions at that time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church: 625 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS



