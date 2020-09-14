Anne Quinn Mita (formerly Anne Q. Kelley) of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on September 9th, 2020. Anne was born on May 19, 1936, the second child, and only daughter, of the late Albert James and Anne Marie (Ferry) Quinn. Moving as a toddler to Bala Cynwyd, Anne grew up on Kent Road and attended the St. Matthias School. She graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1953 along with her older brother Al Quinn. Anne’s father did not believe that a girl needed a college education, so while Al attended college at Penn, Anne began what would become a long work career to finance her own education. She worked as a model, and in retail fashion merchandising at Strawbridge & Clothier, including hosting a Saturday morning radio show broadcast from the store. She attended Rosemont College and then Drexel University. In 1959 Anne married Thomas H. Kelley III. After the second of their three children was born, they moved to Rosemont, into a new house built by Kelley and Dreuding Construction. The marriage lasted until 1970. At the age of 34, Anne found herself to be a single parent, and sole reliable support of three children under the age of ten. She moved to Narberth and went back to work-- full time. Over the years she held Regional Sales positions at the Revlon and Helena Rubinstein companies before transitioning to Medical Equipment sales as she continued to raise her family. But, as her children grew older, she segued back to her first passion, Fashion. She became a freelance producer and stylist, working on fashion catalogue photo shoots for Strawbridge & Clothier and Clover among other retailers. She loved the work, and often traveled to far off locations with a photo crew and talent in tow. She produced many fashion shows, and taught classes in fashion merchandising at The Art Institute of Philadelphia. Anne then retired, to do volunteer work. This time for N.I.C.E, The Narberth Clean up and Improvement Endeavor. The group worked diligently to beautify the area around the Narberth train station with plantings and lighting. Anne decided to take a job managing the Montgomery Court Apartments where she lived. She loved improving the public spaces and gardens there. Eventually moving to Phoenixville, Anne began the last chapter of her ‘work life’ at the Phoenixville YMCA. During her long affiliation with ‘The Y’, Anne ran the Senior Programs at the branch, as well as organizing Bingo nights, Music and Dance presentations, Holiday events, Educational Workshops, and trips to New York City, or to Wilmington to see a play. In her seventies Anne found love again, and in September of 2009, she married John (Jack) Mita. They lived happily in Phoenixville and Devon until Jack’s death in 2014. Since the fall of 2018, Anne has lived at Cathedral Village in Philadelphia. There she found a welcoming community and loved the Saturday Movie Nights and post-screening discussions. Unsurprisingly, she made dear friends, including Randy Petersohn whom she was grateful to know every day. Anne’s charm and vivacity will be missed by many, and she remained ‘full of life’ to the end. Anne was predeceased by her brothers, Albert and John. She is survived by her children, Patricia, Diane, and Thomas Kelley, Her grandchildren Christina Kelley, Hannah Hemmerly, and Quinn Kelley, and her younger brother David Michael Quinn as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Friday September 18, 2020 in St. Matthias Church, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anne’s memory to the Phoenixville YMCA. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome



