Anne Roberts Marden a longtime resident of Devon, PA, passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2019. She is survived by her five sons, James R. Davis; Elliott B. Davis; George L. Davis; Andrew A. Peck; and Matthew C. Peck. Anne is preceded in death by her son, William V. Davis, who died as a child. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and her brother, William V. Roberts. Anne, the daughter of Jim and Jane Roberts, was raised in Scarsdale NY. She was a cheerleader at Scarsdale High School and spent her summers on Lake Champlain near Vergennes, VT. She graduated from Wellesley College and in addition to being a top student, she was proud to win a prestigious writing contest at Vogue Magazine and to receive a varsity letter in synchronized swimming. After college, she was one of the first women to receive a master’s degree in English from Columbia University. She married her first husband, George L. Davis and raised their sons in Scarsdale NY. Anne taught English literature at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY. After a divorce, she married Robert G. Peck and lived in Niskayuna, NY, where she had two more sons and worked as a local newspaper and television reporter. The family moved to Devon, PA in 1973 and for many years she was a Vice President at Provident Trust. After her second divorce, she married John Marden and divided her time between Devon and Hartsdale, NY before his death. She was a member of St. David’s Episcopal Church and for many years was a member of the Yale Club of NYC and the Merion Cricket Club. Anne had a great love of gardening, was an avid reader and enjoyed serving as an election supervisor. There will be a small graveside service at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Wayne, PA on Tuesday July 9th. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Paoli, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on July 14, 2019