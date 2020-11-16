1/1
Anthony Joseph Antonelli III
Anthony Joseph Antonelli III (Joe), 55, passed away peacefully at his Ardmore home on November 9, 2020 with family and friends by his side after a long, hard-fought battle with stage-four pancreatic cancer. Joe is survived by his wife, Alice Richardson Antonelli, his mother Alice Hughes Zygmont, and his father Anthony Joseph Antonelli, Jr. Joe was a 1983 graduate from Hill Top Preparatory School (Bryn Mawr, PA) and attended the Combs College of Music in Radnor, PA. Joe was the owner/operator of Antonelli Window Cleaning, a residential and commercial window cleaning business serving the Main Line for over 30 years. Joe was a gifted singer/songwriter/musician, co-producing two albums with engineer-producer Glenn Barratt of Morningstar Studios. His music is an eclectic blend of country, blues, and good-old-fashioned rock and roll. He had a passion for electric sounds and, as a deep man of faith, his lyrics have a message of hope, grace and redemption and wove in his heart of gratitude for the Lord. During the last five years he focused on playing his original music for folks in coffee houses, churches, shelters, and recovery and inner-city ministries. See more at http://joeantonelli.com. Joe is also survived by his stepchildren, Grant and Maddy Fisher, sister Amy Antonelli-Nicholls (Carl), stepmother Mary Louise Antonelli, aunt Ann Hughes, cousins Lisa Brechemin (Lou), and Debbie Giovanopoulos (Demetrios). A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 11 am on December 5, 2020 at Narberth Presbyterian Church and will be live streamed on their site. The in-person service will be limited to 10 attendees. Details can be found at chadwickmckinney.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the following organizations: - Whosoever Gospel Mission https://www.whosoevergospel.org/wp/ - Hill Top Preparatory School https://www.hilltopprep.org (donate via the website or by check and send to Michele Minicozzi, Director of Advancement, 737 S. Ithan Avenue, Rosemont, PA 19010) - Coalition to Save Lives http://www.coalitiontosavelives.org (donate via the website or by check and mail to Mike Kingsley, 126 Mill Rd., Norristown, PA 19401) Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published in Main Line Media News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
